Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Travel
canada travel restrictions

7 Things Canadians Should Know Before Travelling Abroad Now That The Official Advisory Is Over

Whether you're travelling by air or land, there are things to be aware of.

7 Things Canadians Should Know Before Travelling Abroad Now That The Official Advisory Is Over
@yvrairport | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

If you're planning on travelling abroad any time soon, there is new advice about what you need to know before booking a trip and leaving the country.

CAA Manitoba has put out a list of things people should be aware of when getting ready to leave the country now that the federal government has lifted the global travel advisory that recommended people avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada.

Here are seven tips from the list to get you prepared for your travels.

Confirm The COVID-19 Situation At Your Destination

Since COVID-19 is affecting countries in different ways, CAA Manitoba has recommended that you look into the pandemic situation in your destination country and understand the risk level associated with travelling there.

Even though the global travel advisory has been lifted, the federal government still has specific recommendations for countries that range from "exercise normal security precautions" all the way to "avoid all travel" so you can check what the advice is. Unvaccinated people are still being told to avoid non-essential travel to all destinations.

Understand COVID-19 Testing

You might be required to test negative for COVID-19 before arriving at your destination, upon arrival and when you return home. So, it's important to understand the difference between molecular PCR tests and rapid antigen tests along with when tests need to be taken and the costs.

For example, Air Canada is offering self-administered COVID-19 test kits for use all over the world that start at $79 but can cost more than $149.

Prepare Required Travel Documentation

As of October 30, you will have to show proof of vaccination to board a plane, train or cruise ship when you leave Canada. You might also need to show proof of vaccination when you arrive in the stopover or destination country, depending on what the individual country requires.

When returning to Canada, you are also required to submit travel documentation to the ArriveCAN app or website.

So, it's recommended that you research what documents (proof of vaccination, negative test result, etc.) you'll need for every destination you're travelling to, including Canada.

Take Note Of Local Public Health Rules

Another tip is to check if there are any local public health rules where you're planning on travelling.

There could be quarantine requirements upon arrival, vaccination requirements for certain activities or curfews in place. You should also see what the rules are if you test positive for COVID-19 while in the country you're visiting.

Be Aware Of Changes Between Booking & Departure

When you're getting ready for departure, it's recommended that you check to see if there have been any changes to travel rules from Canada and any country you're visiting so that you're up to date on what you need to do.

Plan For Extra Time

Another tip is to plan for extra time when you're travelling since wait times, especially at airports, are longer now because of COVID-19.

Air Canada recently updated how early travellers need to arrive at Toronto Pearson Airport to check in for their flights from an hour before take-off to one hour and 30 minutes. This is meant to reduce congestion at security and customs.

Stay Connected

Finally, it's recommended that you stay connected when you're travelling instead of unplugging. This is because having access to the latest information can help you in case there are changes to conditions or travel requirements.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Air Canada Is Now Offering DIY COVID-19 Tests That Can Be Packed In Your Suitcase

The airline says the self-administered tests can be "used around the world." ✈️

@aircanada | Instagram, @switch_health | Instagram

Air Canada is now offering a new way for travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test when leaving or returning to Canada.

On Monday, October 25, the airline announced the introduction of several new testing products, including self-administered COVID-19 molecular and antigen tests.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Has Lifted Its Non-Essential Travel Advisory But Cruises Are Still A Huge No-Go

There's new advice for travellers heading overseas, instead!👇

Gino Rigucci | Dreamstime, Lucy Clark | Dreamstime

Although Canada has finally lifted its non-essential travel advisory, the feds still have some recommendations in place when it comes to heading abroad.

As of Friday, October 22, officials were no longer urging Canadians to avoid all discretionary travel overseas. This is the first time since March 2020 that Canadians have been given the go-ahead to take international trips.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How To Download Canada's Vaccine Passport For Travel In Every Province & Territory

You won't be able to fly without it from next month!👇

@yvrairport | Instagram, Helena Hanson | Narcity

If you can't wait to take to the skies once again, you'll need to download Canada's vaccine passport for international travel ASAP!

That's because starting November 30, 2021, you won't be able to board a flight from Canada without a government-issued vaccine passport for travel. This applies to passengers aged 12 and older on domestic and international flights, as well as rail passengers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How To Get Canada's Vaccine Passport & Use It When You Travel

From your phone to the airport and beyond! ✈️

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, @yvrairport | Instagram

The federal government has unveiled Canada's vaccine passport for travel and you might have some questions.

If you're wondering how to find out if you have the national standardized proof of vaccination, how you can get it and how to use it when you travel, here's everything you need to know.

Keep Reading Show less