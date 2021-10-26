7 Things Canadians Should Know Before Travelling Abroad Now That The Official Advisory Is Over
Whether you're travelling by air or land, there are things to be aware of.
If you're planning on travelling abroad any time soon, there is new advice about what you need to know before booking a trip and leaving the country.
CAA Manitoba has put out a list of things people should be aware of when getting ready to leave the country now that the federal government has lifted the global travel advisory that recommended people avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada.
Here are seven tips from the list to get you prepared for your travels.
Confirm The COVID-19 Situation At Your Destination
Since COVID-19 is affecting countries in different ways, CAA Manitoba has recommended that you look into the pandemic situation in your destination country and understand the risk level associated with travelling there.
Even though the global travel advisory has been lifted, the federal government still has specific recommendations for countries that range from "exercise normal security precautions" all the way to "avoid all travel" so you can check what the advice is. Unvaccinated people are still being told to avoid non-essential travel to all destinations.
Understand COVID-19 Testing
You might be required to test negative for COVID-19 before arriving at your destination, upon arrival and when you return home. So, it's important to understand the difference between molecular PCR tests and rapid antigen tests along with when tests need to be taken and the costs.
For example, Air Canada is offering self-administered COVID-19 test kits for use all over the world that start at $79 but can cost more than $149.
Prepare Required Travel Documentation
As of October 30, you will have to show proof of vaccination to board a plane, train or cruise ship when you leave Canada. You might also need to show proof of vaccination when you arrive in the stopover or destination country, depending on what the individual country requires.
When returning to Canada, you are also required to submit travel documentation to the ArriveCAN app or website.
So, it's recommended that you research what documents (proof of vaccination, negative test result, etc.) you'll need for every destination you're travelling to, including Canada.
Take Note Of Local Public Health Rules
Another tip is to check if there are any local public health rules where you're planning on travelling.
There could be quarantine requirements upon arrival, vaccination requirements for certain activities or curfews in place. You should also see what the rules are if you test positive for COVID-19 while in the country you're visiting.
Be Aware Of Changes Between Booking & Departure
When you're getting ready for departure, it's recommended that you check to see if there have been any changes to travel rules from Canada and any country you're visiting so that you're up to date on what you need to do.
Plan For Extra Time
Another tip is to plan for extra time when you're travelling since wait times, especially at airports, are longer now because of COVID-19.
Air Canada recently updated how early travellers need to arrive at Toronto Pearson Airport to check in for their flights from an hour before take-off to one hour and 30 minutes. This is meant to reduce congestion at security and customs.
Stay Connected
Finally, it's recommended that you stay connected when you're travelling instead of unplugging. This is because having access to the latest information can help you in case there are changes to conditions or travel requirements.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.