11 Countries You Should Avoid Travelling To Right Now Due To 'Very High' Levels Of COVID-19
If you've been dreaming of travelling to Europe or the Caribbean this winter, you may have to delay your trip.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to advise against all non-essential travel to a number of popular tourist destinations due to the "very high" levels of COVID-19 there.
This includes countries like the U.K., Cuba, the Bahamas and Switzerland, among many others.
While the full list of Level 4 countries can be found on the CDC's website, here are a few that may be on your bucket list right now:
Cuba
If you were hoping to escape the Canadian cold by heading to Cuba this winter, it's worth knowing that the CDC currently lists it as a Level 4 country, which means the COVID-19 levels there are considered to be "very high."
While the Government of Canada does have more general travel health notices in place, it does not currently have advisories that are specific to COVID-19. Last month, it dropped its official non-essential travel advisory.
Instead, it warns, "The decision to travel is your choice and you are responsible for your personal safety abroad."
The U.K.
The CDC warns that the U.K. continues to record high levels of COVID-19, which means it's considered a risky place to take a vacation right now.
"Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," the advisory reads.
Perhaps these places in Canada that look like Europe could be an alternative this winter?
Antigua and Barbuda
Unfortunately for anybody hoping to head to the Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda are also on the CDC's no-go list right now.
It's been a Level 4 country since September 20, and therefore all non-essential travel should be avoided.
Switzerland
Although spending the holidays in Switzerland sounds pretty magical, it might be worth embracing Christmas in Canada this year.
That's because Switzerland, along with other winter-wonderland spots like Norway and Austria, is considered to have "very high" levels of COVID-19 at the moment.
Singapore
If you've been dreaming of Singapore, there's bad news ahead.
The country has been listed as a Level 4 spot since October 18, and officials warn that the COVID-19 situation there is risky, even for fully vaccinated travellers.
Barbados
Unpack your sunnies and your favourite swimsuit, because Barbados is also off the table.
Since early October, the CDC has urged against all non-essential travel to this region due to pandemic-related concerns.
Belgium
While spending the fall in Europe would be incredible, a number of iconic tourist destinations have ended up on the CDC's Level 4 list.
Sadly Belgium is included, although there are plenty of cozy Canadian spots that may make you feel like you're abroad (even if you're not!).
Norway
Experiencing Christmas in Norway is understandably a bucket-list experience, but doing so may not be advisable this year.
That's because the country continues to have high levels of COVID-19 and has been considered a Level 4 country since September 27.
The Bahamas
The bad news just keeps on coming, as the Bahamas is also listed as a Level 4 country due to its ongoing COVID-19 situation.
This means you should be extra careful if you're planning a trip there, even if you're fully vaccinated.
Don't worry, the Bahamas will wait for you.
The Netherlands
While the Netherlands is probably pretty impressive during the fall and winter seasons, it may not be the best time to travel there right now.
Since November 8, the CDC has advised travellers to avoid any non-essential trips to the country due to its "very high" levels of COVID-19.
Costa Rica
If Central America is where you've been dreaming of going, it's probably worth knowing that Costa Rica is on the CDC's Level 4 list, as is Belize.
The good news is that the COVID-19 situation is slightly better in places like El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, although all those three are still considered to have "high levels" of COVID-19.
Maybe next year, eh?
