7 Countries You Can Travel To Around The World Where The Canadian Dollar Goes A Long Way

You can get a lot of bang for your buck!

Shandell Venegas | Unsplash, David Edelstein | Unsplash

If you're thinking of taking a trip out of the country, there are places Canadians can travel where the Canadian dollar goes a long way.

Here are six countries around the world where our currency is high in comparison, meaning you can get way more bang for your buck when you're visiting.

Of course, though, before you take a trip, you should be aware of rules including travel advisories, vaccine requirements when you leave Canada and testing requirements for when you come back.

Cuba

In Cuba, the Canadian dollar goes a long way because 1 Cuban peso is CA$0.052 and just CA$1 will get you 19.27 Cuban pesos.

Australia

While the difference between currencies with Canada and Australia isn't huge, the Canadian dollar is worth more. AU$1 is just CA$0.92 and so CA$1 nets you AU$1.08.

Japan

If you want to travel to Japan, 1 Japanese yen is only CA$0.011, so exchanging CA$1 will get you 91.07 Japanese yen!

Iceland

When exchanging currency on a trip to Iceland, 1 Icelandic króna is CA$0.0096 so that means just CA$1 gets you 104.26 Icelandic króna.

Morocco

In Morocco, you can get 1 Moroccan dirham for CA$0.14. That means CA$1 works out to 7.29 Moroccan dirham.

Aruba

If you're taking a trip to Aruba, the Canadian dollar will also go a long way. 1 Aruban florin is CA$0.69 so when you exchange CA$1, it works out to 1.45 Aruban florin.

New Zealand

Like Australia, the difference between currencies isn't the biggest, but NZ$1 is CA$0.89 so CA$1 will get you NZ$1.10, which is better than nothing!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

