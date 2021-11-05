6 Places In Canada That Will Make You Feel Like You Took A Trip Across The Sea To Iceland
Mountains, waterfalls, northern lights and colourful houses!
If you want to do some travelling but don't want to actually go to another country, there are so many places in Canada that feel like Iceland that you can add to your bucket list and visit.
Whether it be mountains, waterfalls, the northern lights or colourful houses, this country has some interesting places that are like a trip across the Atlantic Ocean, including one spot that was actually settled by Icelandic people and called New Iceland!
Gimli, Manitoba
Located along the western shoreline of Lake Winnipeg, Gimli is a community that was known as New Iceland when the Canadian government gave the land to Icelandic settlers in the 1800s.
To this day, Gimli's Icelandic roots are front and centre around the community at Viking Park, where there's a massive Viking statute, the annual Icelandic Festival of Manitoba and The New Iceland Heritage Museum.
The northern lights, a classic Icelandic sight, can also be seen dancing across the sky in Gimli!
Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland
A visit to Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland can feel like a trip to Iceland thanks to the steep, towering mountains with winding waterways that are reminiscent of fjords you would see while travelling around the island nation.
Akshayuk Pass, Nunavut
In Nunavut, Akshayuk Pass also gives off Icelandic vibes with its jagged mountain fjords and sometimes barren landscape due to the colder climate that both places have in common.
Nahanni National Park Reserve, Northwest Territories
Iceland is not only known for steep mountains that burst up from waterways but also for stunning waterfalls. Nahanni National Park Reserve in the Northwest Territories has all of that and more, so you don't have to try too hard to convince yourself you're not in Canada anymore.
St. John's, Newfoundland
St. John's and Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, look like they could be twins! Both seaside cities have lots of colourful houses that stand out against the blue — and sometimes dreary grey — hues of the sky and the water.
Mountain River, Northwest Territories
Mountain River is a freshwater stream that feeds into the Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories. It's another spot in Canada that features beautiful natural landscapes that look like the fjords you'd typically find in Iceland.
