iceland travel

Glaciers, Waterfalls & A Black Sand Beach: Iceland's South Coast Adventure Tour (VIDEO)

A journey across the Land of Fire and Ice!

Host and Video Reporter

Iceland's south coast is home to some of the most beautiful scenic attractions in the country. From hiking a glacier to walking behind a picturesque waterfall and witnessing the world-famous black sand beach, visitors to Iceland say travelling the south coast is an experience of a lifetime.

I visited Iceland for the first time and totally recommend taking the trip, especially to check out this unreal south coast adventure. Follow along as I journey across the "Land of Fire and Ice"!

You can also check out other videos of my Icelandic adventures below:

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

