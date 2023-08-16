Glaciers, Waterfalls & A Black Sand Beach: Iceland's South Coast Adventure Tour (VIDEO)
A journey across the Land of Fire and Ice!
Iceland's south coast is home to some of the most beautiful scenic attractions in the country. From hiking a glacier to walking behind a picturesque waterfall and witnessing the world-famous black sand beach, visitors to Iceland say travelling the south coast is an experience of a lifetime.
I visited Iceland for the first time and totally recommend taking the trip, especially to check out this unreal south coast adventure. Follow along as I journey across the "Land of Fire and Ice"!
