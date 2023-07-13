I Tried The 7-Step Wellness Ritual At Iceland’s Sky Lagoon & I’d Go Back In A Heartbeat
Your skin will feel the smoothest it's ever been!
If you’re looking for a relaxing and memorable experience while visiting Iceland, make sure Sky Lagoon is on your itinerary. I recently visited the popular tourist destination and completely understand what all the hype is about.
The geothermal spa, near the capital city of Reykjavik, opened in 2021. It has a naturally heated infinity pool with breathtaking ocean views and gives visitors a chance to experience a unique 7-step wellness ritual that is said to be a transformative relaxation experience inspired by the country’s traditional bathing culture and the benefits of hot and cold therapies.
While I was in Iceland on assignment for Narcity reviewing PLAY Airlines' inaugural flight from Hamilton International Airport to Reykjavik, I knew I had to give Sky Lagoon’s 7-step ritual a try. So here’s what you can expect.
Step 1: Relaxing In The Lagoon
Sky Lagoon infinity pool opening onto the ocean.
The entrance of the Lagoon has a cave-like appearance, opening up into a steamy infinity pool with views of the ocean and mountains in the distance. The water is blue and warm, reaching temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius, it felt like I was cozying up in a blanket.
This first step allows for time to let your body relax and take in the fresh air. Plus, the lagoon water contains detoxifying minerals that are beneficial for your skin, making this initial step a truly serene experience.
Step 2: The Cold Plunge
Ashna under a waterfall in Sky Lagoon.
Inspired by Icelandic tradition, the cold plunge is a therapeutic step that aids in reducing inflammation and muscle pain while enhancing mood and blood circulation. The water is a brisk five degrees Celsius and will probably be a little shocking to the body after coming out of the lagoon, which is kind of the point. I recently tried my first cold plunge at a pop-up spa in Toronto and found it extremely empowering. I was able to stay in the water for 2 and a half minutes and felt completely reenergized after. This time was a little difficult for me but I would recommend trying a cold plunge at least once. Sky Lagoon suggests plunging for 10 to 30 seconds to reap the full benefits.
Step 3: Sweating It Out In The Sauna
Sauna room inside Sky Lagoon.
The sauna is a welcome next step, warming the body back up after the cold plunge. The large sauna room reaches 90 degrees Celsius and has an extensive floor-to-ceiling window with gorgeous ocean views. This silent space allows your body to really start to unwind and relax. As you sweat, your pores get a much-needed cleanse, flushing away those nasty toxins. It’s recommended to stay at this step for at least five to 10 minutes.
Step 4: The Refreshing Cold Mist
Moving from hot to cold once again, the fourth step is designed to refresh the body and balance out the heat from the sauna with an icy cool minus-five-degree mist. This hot-cold transition helps improve blood circulation and muscle recovery, offering a rejuvenating experience for the body, mind and soul. I wasn’t prepared for how my body would react to the change in temperature so I quickly ran into and out of the mist. But then I took some time to wet my feet. The cold mist might feel intense, but it’s an essential part of the ritual and prepares you for the next step.
Step 5: Sky Body Scrub
Sky Lagoon's Sky body scrub.
Sky Lagoon's signature scrub is a beautifully aromatic blend of almond oil and sesame oil that looks milky and smells sweet. The spa recommends generously rubbing the scrub all over your body in a circular motion (excluding your face) to exfoliate the skin. I liked that it went on so smoothly and didn’t feel too harsh. I could already feel the moisture seeping back into my skin. Instead of washing it off right away, the scrub has to be kept on as you enter step 6.
Step 6: The Steam Room
As you walk into Sky Lagoon’s steam room, the air is foggy and humid and the glass doors are covered in condensation. You can hardly see the people sitting right next to you. With the scrub still on your body, the steam opens up your pores, allowing the skin to absorb the scrub’s hydrating benefits. The room heats up to 46 degrees Celsius, and visitors are encouraged to breathe deeply while they sit and relax. After a while, the thick air can become a little overwhelming, so I left the steam room after 10 minutes.
Step 7: The Shower
The next and final step of the ritual is showering. Just outside the steam room, there is a community shower space where guests can clean up and wash off the Sky Scrub. I can’t believe how smooth my skin felt after! The whole wellness ritual can be done in about 30 minutes. But if I were to do it again, I would have taken more time to enjoy each step. I loved the whole experience and felt completely revitalized after.
What Else Is Available?
After the 7-step bathing ritual, visitors can return back to the lagoon and finish off their experience enjoying the natural outdoor setting. The In-Water Lagoon Bar sells cocktails, beer and wine that you can sip on while hanging out in the pool. I treated myself to a passionfruit cocktail that cost me a steep $24 CAD, but vacation, right? Whether you want to stand under the waterfall, lay out in the back corner by the rocks or hang on the pool’s infinity edge to enjoy the ocean view, the lagoon has so many different corners to retreat peacefully by yourself or with friends.
Worth The Price?
I got the Sky package priced at 14,5000 ISK ($143 CAD) per person which includes the 7-step ritual and private changing facilities. The spa also has a Pure package that includes the ritual, starting at $114, and a Pure Lite package from $83, which only allows access to the lagoon.
In my opinion, the experience is totally worth the price and I’d go back in a heartbeat if given the chance. As a first-time visitor to Iceland, Sky Lagoon gave me the opportunity to immerse myself in traditions that are unique to the country while enjoying beautiful views. There is so much to see and do in Iceland, like climbing volcanoes, hiking glaciers and trying the famous Bæjarins Beztu Icelandic hot dog. But if you’re looking for a time out from all that active adventuring, the Sky Lagoon is definitely an experience that will give you time to slow down, and soak in some proper rest and relaxation.