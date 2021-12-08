Trending Tags

​​8 Ontario Spas That Are Even Better Than A Trip To Iceland's Blue Lagoon

You'll soak all of your worries away. 🛁

@manashika | Instagram

Take inspiration from Europe and lose yourself in the ultimate form of Nordic-inspired relaxation.

These thermal spas in Ontario feature beautiful waterfalls, whirlpools, steam rooms and warm relaxation areas for a day of pampering and rest.

Vetta Nordic Spa

Price: Rates to be posted soon

When: Opens December 2021

Address: 3210 Line, 3 Line N., Oro-Medonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a brand new oasis in the Horseshoe Valley that plans to open in December 2021. You'll be surrounded by nature as you relax in steam rooms, saunas, salt scrub showers, cold pools, warm pools and relaxation areas.

Website

Elora Mill Hotel & Spa

Price: $75+

Address: 77 Mill St. W., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is on a cliff overlooking the Grand River, and the historic mill features a spa and outdoor pool. You can relax in saunas, steam rooms and an outdoor hot tub, plus a spa café.

Website

Ste. Anne's, A Halimand Hill Spa

Price: $250+

Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to relax in steam rooms and hydrotherapy pools, with access to nearby hiking trails, and restaurants.

Website

Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain

Price: $75+

Address: 152 Grey County Rd. 21, The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hidden in a forest of maple and pine is a luxury destination featuring steam baths, saunas, cold showers, Nordic waterfalls and cozy relaxation areas. There are many outdoor activities to enjoy in the area for all seasons and a bistro for meals on site.

Website

Thermëa Spa Village

Price: Rates to be posted soon

When: Opening in 2022 (Exact date TBA)

Address: 4015 Cochrane St., Whitby, ON

Why You Need To Go: A new Nordic Spa village is coming soon, featuring seven outdoor pools, eight saunas, a saltwater floatation pool, three restaurants, relaxation areas and fire pits. It is a sister spa to the well-known Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Quebec.

Website

100 Fountain Spa, Pillar & Post

Price: $55+

Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spa resort access includes a heated indoor pool, hot tub, outdoor pool, hot spring pool, fitness centre and fireplace lounge.

Website

Uppliva Sauna and Steam

Price: $60+

Address: 1140 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Uppliva is nestled in the trendy Hintonburg neighbourhood, offering a traditional sauna and steam circuit, including a cold plunge pool. You could lose hours hanging out in the cozy hammocks chair relaxing with a tea by the fireplace.

Website

Langdon Hall, Country House Hotel & Spa

Price: $70+ (treatment booking required to visit)

Address: 1 Langdon Dr., Cambridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're relaxing in an English Country garden. Wander the walking trails, play a game of croquet, or hangout by the lily pond. They have a sauna. steam room and whirlpool to enjoy. Open to non-guests during weekdays, or you can add an overnight stay.

Website

