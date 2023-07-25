This Getaway Near Toronto Has South of France Vibes & Private Spas In Every Room (PHOTOS)
It's "unlike anything else in Canada."
If you've been dreaming of a European vacation but can't afford a plane ticket then you'll want to book a stay at this dreamy inn near Toronto.
The HighAcre is an adults-only boutique inn located in Dundas, about an hour away from the city. The getaway spot just opened in January 2023 and it will whisk you away to the South of France.
Featuring four large suites, the restored 1867 farmhouse is centred around wellness and holistic experiences. Each suite comes with its own private spa so you can unwind and relax in your own oasis.
Here's a look inside the beautiful getaway spot that will transport you to Europe without a plane ticket.
The HighAcre.
The space has major French charm
Nestled just outside of the quaint town of Dundas, The HighAcre is a hidden gem for vacationers. Once a "rundown manor," the historic building has been completely transformed by owner Brett van Sickle into a "holistic wellness space that doesn't quite fit into any one box of hospitality."
Inside you'll find plenty of old-time charm, from the wooden floorboards to the ornate fireplaces and wood trim. The decor adds a modern, European vibe to the space, with plenty of earth tones and a mix of chic and antique furniture.
The bar area.
You'll enter through the bar, a small room with a speakeasy feel that Gatsby would definitely approve of. The tiled floor, gold backdrop and pink chairs set the stage for an atmosphere of vintage glamour.
The lounge.
Next to it is the lounge where you can relax in comfy seats, enjoy the warmth of a crackling fireplace and take in the stunning mural that stretches across the wall.
The lounge.
As you continue down the hallway, you'll be greeted by a massive chandelier that hangs in the original entranceway and adds a "wow" factor to the space.
The yoga studio.
The other common area you'll find is the yoga room. It's located upstairs and boasts large, curtained windows, wooden beams along the ceiling, and a walkout to a rooftop patio.
The yard is a hidden oasis
While the inn is situated in a neighbourhood, the secluded yard will make you feel like you're vacationing in the countryside. There are endless flowers and plants as well as a small pond filled with fish and a gazebo.
The porch and gardens.
The deck is the ultimate place to relax and unwind. It has an outdoor fireplace, comfy sofas, and long curtains that blow in the breeze. It overlooks the gardens, immersing you in the tranquillity of the surrounding nature.
The pool and hot tub.
The main highlight of the yard is the European-inspired pool and hot tub. Both are surrounded by trees and feature beautiful stonework, making it look like you've stepped into a scene from a Tuscan postcard.
The pool area.
There are lounge chairs and beanbags located around the water so that you can relax with a book or chat with friends.
You'll also find a fire pit in the yard where you can cozy up and enjoy an evening beneath the stars.
The rooms have all the European vibes
There are four suites in total and each one is named after the home's previous owners. They all come with private ensuite spas featuring an infrared sauna and hammam steam room.
The Eastman suite.
The decor reflects the South of France theme, with beautiful fireplaces, old-school record players, and more. You'll find some comfy accessories like housecoats and slippers for you to cozy up in.
The Eastman suite kitchen.
The spacious suites all come with kitchens that include dishwashers, ovens, cooking utensils, and coffeemakers so you can pack some food and prepare a meal in your room if you wish.
Freshly baked croissants.
The fridges are stocked with oven-ready croissants, eggs, milk, preserves and almond milk for you to enjoy for breakfast so you can imagine you're waking up in Paris.
The experience is all about wellness
The HighAcre is all about wellness and holistic experiences and this definitely comes through. The suites feature so many accessories and amenities to help you unwind.
Infrared sauna.
The infrared saunas come with meditation QR codes that you can scan and relax while you sweat it out. In the steam rooms, you'll find a "pure organic essential oil spray to promote deep breathing and refresh the senses". It's made with pure eucalyptus, peppermint and grapefruit essential oil.
The steam rooms also have rain showers and locally-made bath and body products.
Infrared sauna and steam shower.
You'll find an essential oil diffuser placed just outside the spa area as well, allowing you to set the tone for relaxation.
If you'd like to experience a traditional hot-cold circuit, you can use your bathtub as a cold plunge. There is ice available at the HighAcre if you're feeling especially brave, but filling the tub with cold water will also do the trick. The Eastman suite has a bathtub in the steam room, meaning that you can go straight from hot to cold.
Bath and sauna in the Eastman suite.
You can enjoy a personal massage in your room with the massage guns that come with the suites. It's a romantic way to relax with your partner and soothe any sore muscles.
The rooms also come with two Higher Dose Red Light Therapy Masks. While these may not be the most attractive-looking things to wear, they are meant to rejuvenate skin and boost your mood, along with other benefits.
The yoga studio is full of mats and yoga blocks so you have all the equipment you need for your session. There are QR codes in the room that you can scan for different yoga practices and meditations. You can also take part in the complimentary 9 a.m. yoga sessions.
There are surrounding attractions
While you can easily spend your entire vacation relaxing on the property and enjoying the amenities, there are a bunch of things to do in the surrounding area should you feel like exploring.
Gardens at The HighAcre.
Tew Falls, a beautiful ribbon waterfall, is located a 10-minute walk away from The HighAcre. You can also head to Spencer Gorge Conservation Area and check out Websters Fall, which is a 16-minute walk from the inn.
If you love spending time in small towns, you can hop in your car and visit downtown Dundas which is a five-minute drive away. The village boasts local shops, cafés, restaurants and more.
How to book a stay
The Eastman suite.
The suites range from $500 to $550 per night for two people. This includes a parking space, wifi, and the amenities such as the pool and yoga room.
The HighAcre is open year-round and bookings can be made on the website.
If you're ready to experience a taste of Europe without the plane ticket then it may be worth booking a stay at this South of France inspired boutique inn and wellness experience.
The HighAcre
The porch.
Price: $500 + per night
Address: 667 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience a taste of the South of France at this wellness getaway near Toronto.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.