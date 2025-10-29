Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Ontario's weather forecast for November says there will be snow during these weeks

November is set to be one of the snowiest parts of the season! ❄️

snow covered buildings in the toronto skyline on a cloudy day

Toronto skyline during winter.

Ashim D’Silva | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A weekly forecast has revealed when to expect rain, snowstorms and colder temperatures in November.

Ontario's weather during the month will actually be one of the snowiest parts of the season!

The long-range forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac has monthly and weekly breakdowns of weather conditions across Canada throughout the year.

Ontario's forecast for November includes the southern parts of the province from Ottawa to Toronto to Windsor, and the northern parts of the province, like Thunder Bay and Sudbury.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, late November will be one of the snowiest periods of the winter season in Ontario.

The average temperature for November is forecast to be 1 C, which is a degree below normal.

For the entire month, 65 millimetres of precipitation are expected, which is five millimetres below average.

Now, here's what the weather will be like in Ontario during each week of November.

From November 1 to November 10, there will be periods of rain and snow.

Sunny conditions are also expected in Ontario, but temperatures will be cold.

Between November 11 and November 24, rain and snow showers are in the forecast.

Temperatures will be cold but then become mild.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, a snowstorm is forecast for Ontario between November 25 and November 27.

Then, between November 28 and November 30, there will be rain and snow showers.

Temperatures are forecast to be mild at the end of the month.

If you're looking ahead to the winter season, the Old Farmer's Almanac said it will be colder and drier in the eastern parts of Ontario.

The western parts of the province will be warmer, but get above normal snowfall amounts.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

