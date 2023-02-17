toronto hotels

These 9 Toronto Hotels & Spas Were Just Named Among The Best In The World For 2023

The city is home to some stunning destinations.

Ontario Associate Editor
Toronto is home to some luxurious hotels and spas and some were just named among the best in the world. The Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners 2023 were announced on February 15 and these nine Toronto hotels and spas made the cut.

The list is made up of the "world’s finest hotels, restaurants, spas" and ocean cruises. Each year, a number of inspectors posing as guests travel the world to discover the very best experiences, hotels, and dining spots.

The destinations are ranked from "recommended" to "five-star" and here are the Toronto hotels and spas that are featured in this year's Star Awards.

Shangri-La Toronto

Price: $471.80 + per night

Address: 188 University Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in one of Toronto's tallest buildings, this upscale hotel boasts 202 rooms that are a "blend modern luxury with traditional Asian décor." You can enjoy the city views from the floor-to-ceiling windows as well as features like heated floors. The hotel was given a five-star rating by Forbes.

Website

Spa at Four Seasons Toronto

Price: $45 +

Address: 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spa offers massages, facials, nail treatments, and more. You can even visit a hypnotist! Facilities include a pool, hot tub and eucalyptus steam room. The venue received a five-star rating in the Forbes Star Award Winners.

Website

The Spa at the St. Regis

Price: $25 +

Address: 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a "personalized boutique spa experience" at this swanky spot. With a saltwater infinity pool, art-deco-style whirlpool, and wine bar, the spa is the ultimate place for a day of relaxation. The spa was given a five-star rating by Forbes.

Website

Spa myBlend

Price: $45+

Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Forbes calls this spa "Toronto's sleek urban oasis" and gave it a four-star rating. The 16-room venue is located in the Ritz-Carlton has a saltwater lap pool, champagne nail bar, and aroma-infused vitality pool.

Website

The Hazelton Hotel

Price: $569 + per night

Address: 118 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This "glamorous boutique beauty" is inspired by vintage Hollywood and has large rooms with towering ceilings, rainfall showers, and other luxurious features. According to the hotel's website, it's "Canada’s first and only Forbes Five Star independent luxury boutique hotel."

Website

Four Seasons Hotel

Price: $601 + per night

Address: 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This five-star hotel has some of the "largest rooms in the city" and has a "chic, contemporary residential design style." The 17-room spa and "granite-covered bathrooms" are other highlights of this stay.

Website

The Ritz-Carlton

Price: $724+ per night

Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Featuring lake views, Italian food, and modern decor, this 263-room hotel is a swanky spot for a getaway. It was awarded five stars by Forbes.

Website

Spa at the Hazelton

Price: Prices vary

Address: 118 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This claiming, four-star spa has specialty facials and secluded treatment rooms. You can take a dip in the heated saltwater pool or relax in the steam room.

Website

The St. Regis

Price: $702+ per night

Address: 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 900-foot skyscraper is "Canada’s tallest residential building" and it features tons of amenities like an infinity pool and butler service. It received a five-star rating from Forbes.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

