These 5 Toronto Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Best In The World For 2023
They made the Forbes' Star Awards list!
Next time you're looking for a fancy meal out in Toronto you may want to make a reservation at one of these dining spots. Forbes Travel Guide has released its 2023 Star Award Winners and five Toronto dining spots made the list.
The annual Star Awards feature the "world’s finest hotels, restaurants, spas" and even ocean cruises. The list is complied by a number of inspectors who travel the world incognito to discover the best place to eat, stay, and experience.
The destinations are given a ranking of five stars, four stars, or "recommended." Here are the Toronto restaurants that were recognized in the Star Awards for 2023.
TOCA
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This swanky Italian dining spot was awarded four stars by Forbes and it's a delicious place to enjoy a meal. You can order brunch, lunch, and dinner and even explore a "Cheese Cave."
Scaramouche
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 1 Benvenuto Pl., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This venue offers upscale cuisine with local ingredients in a "beautiful setting." It boasts gorgeous city views and was awarded 4 stars by Forbes.
Canoe
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 66 Wellington St. W., TD Bank Tower, 54th Floor, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dig into contemporary Canadian cuisine at this luxurious Toronto restaurant. The venue boasts breathtaking views of Lake Ontario and received a 4-star rating by Forbes.
Café Boulud
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Forbes recommends this Yorkville restaurant for an incredible place to eat in 2023. You can enjoy a seasonally-changing menu in a vintage-inspired space.
One Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 116 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: One Restaurant is another recommended restaurant on Forbes' 2023 awards list. Located in the Hazelton Hotel, the venue boasts a "lavish dining room," "tree-lined patio" and an "immersive dining experience."