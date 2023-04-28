You're Not A True Torontonian Until You've Tried 8 Of These 12 Downtown Restaurants
These Toronto restaurants are mouth-watering👇🤤.
So many restaurants in Toronto deserve a shoutout because the food scene in the city is all anyone can talk about. However, the vibe is mainly about finding the best new thing or keeping the good ones to yourself.
But, we're not going to gatekeep and share some Toronto restaurants that every person needs to try at least once to believe they are a true Torontonian and food expert.
Some of the items on the list may seem repetitive and familiar to locals in the city, nonetheless, they are still great spots that will leave you feeling happy and satisfied. And for tourists, use this list as a guide to keep you away from traps and franchises and steer you towards what makes the city's food scene so diverse and delicious.
Also, it's worth noting that the order of this list is created in no particular order. They are all just listed for you to enjoy!
Without further ado, if you've been to 8 out of these 12 downtown restaurants, then you can consider yourself a true Torontonian.
Forno Cultura
Address: Several locations in Toronto.
Why You Need To Go: To try freshly made sandwiches and pastries that feel truly Italian and fulfilling. All the food is made in-house and you will truly appreciate the fresh ingredients and unique recipes. There are multiple locations in the city that each offer a different menu, all worth trying.
Pizzeria Badiali
Address: 181 Dovercourt Rd, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If you want a great pizza slice, this is the place to be. Pizzeria Badiali is arguably one of the best pizza spots in the city and they serve fresh slices of pizza that range in flavours and toppings.
Maha's Egyptian Brunch
Address: 226 Greenwood Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Maha's Egyptian restaurant is a fan-favourite for many, especially for brunch. They offer hearty Egyptian staples like falafel, hummus and foul but also outrageous sandwiches like their "maha's mind-blowing chicken sandwich."
Mamakas Taverna
Address: 80 Ossington Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving Greek food but don't want to head to Toronto's Greektown, Mamakas Taverna is the perfect place to go for some fantastic food, and summer vibes and it's located in the heart of Ossington Avenue.
Côte de Boeuf
Address: 130 Ossington Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is intimate and small, but it's the perfect place to enjoy beef tartar, steak and other meat products. Côte de Boeuf doesn't take any reservations and operates on a walk-in basis, so if you were hoping to snatch a spot, plan your day correctly to avoid disappointment.
Mira Restaurant
Address: 420A Wellington St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away from the business of King Street West lies a quaint little Peruvian spot with a delicious and refreshing menu filled with ceviche, meats and all kinds of flavours.
The Senator
Address: 249 Victoria St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, this restaurant has been around since the 1800s, and they've got a burger that even Elton John reps about, so you know it's worth the trip. The 1940s-styled diner makes it picture-worthy and something you'll remember.
Aloette
Address: 163 Spadina Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The Alo chefs have been up and coming in Toronto for a while now, and they are known to have a great menu made with fresh ingredients and unique flavours. Aloette, some notable items on their menu include the burger, wedge salad and lemon meringue pie!
Wilbur Mexicana
Address: 552 King St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This spot is one of the most popular Mexican restaurants in Toronto, and they've got many food items to choose from, including sizzling fajitas, tacos and bowls. They also have a wall dedicated to hot sauces you can try with your meal, so it's super fun to try new things and act like you're on the Hot Ones.
Terroni
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This is a staple Italian restaurant in Toronto, and it's got a variety of options that every person is guaranteed to find something they'll enjoy. They have a pizza oven that perfectly crisps up the dough and uses fresh pasta for their dishes.
Fran's
Address: Multiple Locations.
Why You Need To Go: You can't call yourself a Torontonian without trying this diner at least once. Filled with traditional American food and flavours, you can guarantee a fresh stack of pancakes with a side of Canadian maple syrup every time you go.
Queen Mother Cafe
Address: 208 Queen St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This Toronto restaurant has been on Queen Street West since 1978. Their menu is the definition of everything in Toronto as it caters to a wide range of people and cultures — it's known as a global comfort food restaurant.