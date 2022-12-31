This Toronto Restaurant Was Named The Second Best Italian Dining Spot In The World For 2023
It was also awarded a Michelin Star this year.
You don't need to travel to Italy to indulge in some incredible Italian food. A Toronto restaurant was recently named the second-best dining spot in the world for Italian fare in 2023, so if you're looking for a good meal, you'll want to keep this place in mind.
On December 13, 2022, 50 Top Italy revealed the Best Italian Restaurants in the World for 2023, and Toronto's Don Alfonso 1890 was awarded second place.
The online guide looks at incredible spots for Italian food both inside and outside of Italy's borders and over 350 inspectors travel the globe each year to find the most delicious venues.
Don Alfonso 1890 was recognized for its "elegant and great dining room" as well as its "Mediterranean-style dishes" and "gastronomic philosophy."
The upscale restaurant was bumped from its previously held spot at first place by Da Vittorio in Shanghai, which was named the Best Italian Restaurant in the World for 2023.
"Once again, we are supremely proud and grateful to be recognized with such a prestigious international honour," Nick Di Donato, president and CEO at Liberty Entertainment Group said in a press release.
"I heartily congratulate Chef Corona and his team for their unwavering commitment on our culinary journey, which began with our collective vision to provide guests an exceptional dining experience and put Toronto — and Canada — on the global stage."
It's been a big year for Don Alfonso 1890, which, until recently, operated as a pop-up in Casa Loma. The venue moved into its "forever home" on the 38th floor of the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel in July 2022.
The restaurant also received a Michelin Star in Toronto's first Michelin Guide which was released in September 2022.
Don Alfonso 1890
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1 Harbour Square, Floor 38th, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Toronto restaurant was awarded second place for the Best Italian Restaurant in the World for 2023.