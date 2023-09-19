The Michelin Guide Just Added These Toronto Restaurants For Being Both Tasty & Affordable
Add these to your 2023 food guide. 🤤
Some of Toronto's most delicious restaurants have made it into the 2023 Michelin Guide and you can guarantee that these ones are going to be in your price range.
The Michelin Guide's 2023 award ceremony is coming up on September 27, where a bunch of Toronto restaurants will be given a star recognizing their culinary excellence. However, most of those restaurants will cost you quite a bit to visit, meaning you might have trouble fitting even a single visit into your budget.
And so, this is where the Bib Gourmand category comes into play. Michelin gives restaurants in this category recognition because they offer "a meal of good quality at a good value."
Earlier this year, Michelin revealed 12 Toronto restaurants that could be up for a star and four were just announced as receiving a Bib Gourmand recognition.
The four new Michelin Guide additions are the following:
- BB's, 5 Brock Avenue
- Sunny's Chinese, 60 Kensington Avenue
- Tiflisi, 1970 Queen Street East
- White Lily Diner, 678 Queen Street East
"The anonymous inspectors were quite impressed with the imaginative, delicious cuisine at these eateries, as well as the value and experience. We hope that local foodies as well as international travelers will enjoy these tasty gems we're pleased to reveal," said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, in a press release.
Eight other spots were brought into the running in August, and their ranking will be revealed at the Michelin ceremony next week. Most of those spots have expensive menus and you can expect more stars to be handed out on the big night.
The Michelin Guide has now recognized 21 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Toronto since it came to Canada in 2022. All are worth checking out, especially since they aren't as pricey as the restaurants that have a star associated with them.
"It might not be as well-known as the MICHELIN Star, but the Bib Gourmand is hugely popular with our followers, and our inspectors spend an equal amount of time seeking out these restaurants," they stated on their website. "This value-for-money award proves that great food doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag!"