Here's The Cheapest Meal You Can Get At Toronto's New Michelin Guide Restaurants In 2023
Top-tier meals for as little as $10.
When you think "Michelin restaurant" in Torotno, you're probably thinking of something incredibly expensive, exclusive and fancy.
While that's definitely the case for a lot of restaurants and other food joints recognized or awarded by the Michelin Guide, there are actually ways for you to enjoy some of that top-notch food at an affordable price in Toronto.
And if you've still got your heart set on a specific restaurant with a high price tag, you can keep the costs down a bit if you plan your order ahead of time.
Toronto has several Michelin-starred restaurants now and many more have been recognized as Bib Gourmand spots.
Twelve more restaurants will be added to the guide in late September, and while we don't yet know which ones will be getting stars, we can give you some tips for saving money if you want to visit one before it (maybe) gets a star.
So while ordering multiple courses, drinks and desserts is always going to be expensive, we've analyzed the dinner menus at these new additions to the Michelin Guide to find the cheapest meal at each spot.
Here's the cheapest way to eat at each Toronto restaurant that's been added to the 2023 Michelin Guide.
White Lily Diner
Address: 678 Queen Street East
This restaurant has become famous for its high-quality breakfast and classic meals like meatloaf and much more. The Michelin Guide praised it for its homemade ethos.
And if you want to try it out, you can do it for a pretty affordable price.
You can get either the Toasted Western or the Breakfast Sammy for just $17.50. The first sandwich comes with a two-egg omelette made with bacon, scallions and cheese, plus Russian dressing and multigrain bread.
The latter of them is a sunny egg, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo served on white bread.
Vela
Address: 90 Portland Street
If you're looking for classic American fine dining cuisine, Vela is a great stop for the gustatorily inclined.
The cheapest option at this place is their Miso Eggplant which runs for $25 and comes with a green curry emulsion, puffed wild rice and Thai basil.
Other than that? Things start to look pricey.
Tiflisi
Address: 1970 Queen St East
This restaurant offers meals from Georgia, an Eastern European country that doesn't get a lot of representation in the food scene in Toronto.
And if you want to try out something delicious from this country's cuisine you can try their Chef's Plate, which comes with fried beef, mushrooms, onions, a cream sauce and a cheese topping. You could also try the Chashushuli, a meat and tomato stew. Each dish will set you back $20.50.
The Wood Owl
Address: 1380 Danforth Avenue
This stop for contemporary cuisine "gets the little details right" and delivers great classic cooking, according to the Michelin Guide.
If you're looking to try one of the cheaper items at this spot the Sunflower Seed Hummus & Summer Squash is only $20. This dish also comes with a preserved lemon vinegarette, basil pistou and pistachio dukkah.
For an extra dollar you can get the Charred Brassicas & Labneh, made with Calabrian chili oil, basil, pecorino and a sourdough crumb.
Sunny's Chinese
Address: 60 Kensington Avenue
This Chinese restaurant is famed for its dedication to the various regional dishes of China and executes all of them to a highly delicious degree.
This spot was praised (not braised) by Michelin inspectors for its "chicken thigh coated in cumin, chili and pepper,...[and] crispy Hong Kong French Toast with black sesame jam and oolong condensed milk."
And if you want to try some of the delights from Sunny's Chinese on the cheap, their Cabbage dish is a mere $14 and comes with Sichuan peppercorns, cumin and lap yuk (a Chinese cured pork product).
Restaurant Parquet
Address: 97 Harbord Street
If you're into French dining, this is another great spot in the city that the Michelin Guide says is worth your time.
One of the cheapest options at this place would be their Tartine, an open-faced sandwich, for $14 made with gruyere mornay and caramelized onions.
Mimi Chinese
Address: 265 Davenport Road
The sister restaurant to Sunny's, this spot is more geared toward a fine dining experience. You won't see any super cheap options on the menu, but they have some well-executed dishes that are affordable and tasty.
From their "Raw & Cooling" menu, the cheapest option is their Smacked Cucumber Salad which is made with wood ear mushroom, chrysanthemum and Shanxi vinegar and is only $14.
If you're looking for something hot, their Stuffed Chicken Wing is a home run for $18 and features sticky rice and fragrant mushrooms.
Kiin
Address: 326 Adelaide Street West
Thai food is among the things that make life worth living and Kiin is a great spot to get some delicious eats. While you could opt for a more expensive tasting menu at Kiin, you can also grab a whole bunch of main dishes a la carte for a little more of an affordable price.
For $40 you can get Chuchee Tofu and Mushroom which is made from deep-fried tofu, oyster mushroom, dry-style housemade chucheecurry and steamed jasmine rice.
The next cheapest option is $42 for either the Green Curry Chicken in Betel Leaves or the Panang Curry with Fish or Shrimp.
Kappo Sato
Address: 575 Mt Pleasant Road
This upscale Japanese spot might not be the one to hit up if you're looking for a cheap eat, but it's guaranteed to be a great one.
For those wanting to try this place out, you'll have to get into the Omakase menu, which is a 12-course curated meal which will run you $360 per person.
In other words, don't expect to to get something small when you visit, because this is a full-on experience. The menu is curated by the former head chef of the Japanese Consulate General, which is why it's one of the top spots for Japanese in the city.
Alder
Address: 51 Camden Street
At Alder you'll be treated to not only a lovely ambiance fit for the hippest of hipsters, but some top-tier Mediterranean food.
Here you can get all sorts of things such as seabream, high-quality steaks and more. But if you're looking to hit it up and grab the cheapest main, your best option would be to order their Half Grilled Chicken which comes with a harissa jus and sweety drop pepper, all for $36.
Better than the $85 steak!
FK
Address: 770 St Clair Avenue West
At FK, you'll find an amazing wine menu and a huge place for contemporary eats. Not only has it been recognized by the Michelin Guide, but it also was awarded a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.
Here, the most affordable main you can get is their Oxtail Tortellini, which will run you $32 as a main or $23 as an appetizer.
And if you want to indulge in some wine, which they're famous for, you can get a glass of 2020 Maculen Pinot Grigio from Italy or 2022 Sauvignon Blanc by Rongopai from New Zealand.
BB's
Address: 5 Brock Avenue
Unfortunately BB's doesn't share their menu online, and the most recent one available is from October 2022. Still this Filipino spot does a great job of posting their great eats on Instagram.
If you're looking to enjoy some of the food from this Parkdale spot, the most affordable option according to last year's menu is the Gem Lettuce Wedge which will run you $10 and comes with boquerones, coconut green goddess dressing, gran padano and sourdough bread crumbs.
The price might've changed slightly since then, but at least you know the range!