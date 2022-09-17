6 Toronto Restaurants That Locals Say Should've Gotten A Michelin Star
The guide has finally arrived in the city.
Toronto is now home to Canada's very first Michelin Guide, and a grand total of 13 restaurants were awarded stars. On September 13, 2022, Michelin revealed a list of the starred venues, along with other spots that received special recognition.
Locals, however, think that more restaurants around the city deserved some acknowledgement. In an Instagram Q&A, we asked our readers which Toronto restaurants should have gotten a star in the 2022 Michelin Guide, and here are the places they came up with.
Lee Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Asian and French
Address: 601 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant serves Chinese cuisine with a French twist as well as boozy drinks with handmade ingredients. You can try dishes like the "iconic" Singaporean-Style Signature Slaw or the Signature Cheeseburger Spring Roll, which comes wrapped in lettuce and topped with pickled veggies.
PAI
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Northern Thai
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in authentic Thai cuisine that's bursting with flavour at this spot. One popular menu item to try is the Chef Nuit Pad Thai, which is packed with rice noodles, tofu, shredded cabbage, and more. While this restaurant did not receive a star, it is still featured in the 2022 Michelin Guide.
Sotto Sotto
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 120 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This swanky Italian spot has received love from several celebs, and Drake even named it his favourite restaurant. You can indulge in traditional fare from South-Central Italy here.
Byblos Downtown
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Eastern Mediterranean
Address: 1 Duncan St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant serves up authentic Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine with a modern twist. Featuring shareable plates and flavourful starters, the two-storey venue describes its food as a "coastal and cultural mosaic."
Boehmer
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: 93 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting a diverse menu, this chic spot serves colourful dishes from roasted chicken to Spanish-style octopus and a pistachio sphere for dessert.
Prime Seafood Palace
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 944 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Serving up fancy dishes of seafood and steak, this fine-dining spot opened in May 2022. The unique architecture and intricate dishes make for a glam dinner experience.