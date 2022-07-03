Drake Just Revealed His Favourite Restaurant In Toronto & It Sounds Like He's A Regular
You might just catch him in there!
Canadian icon Drake recently dished on where he loves to eat in Toronto and it seems like the rapper just can't get enough of one particular spot.
In a recent TikTok video, the 6ix rapper could be seen talking via video chat with UFC fighter Israel Adesanya about a hefty bet he'd placed on an upcoming fight.
During the short conversation, Adesanya asked Drake about what he was eating and the rapper revealed that he was dining at his favourite city spot.
"I'm at Sotto Sotto, it's the best restaurant in Toronto," he said, before inviting Adesanya to his home town.
It's not the first time he's raved about the much-hyped Yorkville spot, having made multiple references to the upscale Italian restaurant in the past.
It even gets a shoutout in several of his songs, including "5AM in Toronto" ("Eatin' like I’m seated at Swish, Sotto, and Joso's") and "Pound Cake/Paris Morton 2" ("After hours at Il Mulino, or Sotto Sotto, just talkin' women and vino").
Drake has also shared Instagram photos of himself dining in the resto, including with other big-name celebs and even fans.
In February, DJ Khaled joined the Toronto-born rapper at Sotto Sotto. He shared a video from their meal alongside the caption, "SOTTO SOTTO ! Thank you @champagnepapi for opening up the restaurant late night for us. MAN DIFFERENT! I LOVE TORONTO!"
It appears the Italian eatery has been Drake's go-to spot for years, as he described it as his "second home" way back in 2014 when a fire ripped through the restaurant on Christmas Day.
Drake's not the only one to have dined in the Toronto spot either, as its famous wall of photos features the likes of Oprah, Elton John, Brad Pitt and many others.
It's safe to say that you've got a pretty good chance of spotting a famous face in there — even if it is just on the wall!
