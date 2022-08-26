Drake's New Haircut Got A Mixed Reaction & He's Being Called 'Champagne Escobar' (PHOTOS)
People have been roasting his new look. 👀
Drake has just debuted a brand new 'do on Instagram – and the internet is freaking out about it.
The Canadian star might be known for his signature buzzcut look, but it seems like he's decided to shake things up.
On Thursday, August 25, he shared several pictures on Instagram featuring longer hair, now slicked back into waves – and even he seemed confused by how different he looked.
"Give this guy a name," he captioned the post.
If that's not an invitation to roast his new 'do, we don't know what is.
And the internet delivered, with some big names chiming in.
"The Wolf of 6 Street," one follower said.
Actor Keraun Harris stated something we're all probably thinking: "The album you make with that hair gone be crazy."
Meanwhile, another follower pointed out that his 'do is actually starting to resemble a mullet. "You about 3 months shy of a Million Dollar Mullet I see what you doin," the comment read.
"Lionel Drizzy," another person commented, while rapper Vory jokingly said he looked like "Champagne Escobar."
"Slick Drick", "Don Drake" and "lunch lady meets Pablo Escobar but make it hot" are just some other hilarious suggestions.
While many chose to roast the rapper's edgy new style, it's clearly pretty popular. As of Friday, the post had been liked almost 2 million times on Instagram.
Drake isn't the only Canadian making waves — forgive the pun — for their locks lately.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went viral for debuting a new look that some said resembled that of Jim Carrey's character in the movie Dumb And Dumber.
It looks like there's just something in the air — or should we say hair — lately!