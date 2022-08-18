9 Iconic Canadians To Dress Up As This Halloween & How To Get The Outfit For Cheap
You probably already have some of the stuff at home!
The spooky season is just around the corner, and if you're in need of an easy Halloween costume, our Canadian celebs offer up plenty of inspiration.
From Mae Martin and Justin Trudeau, to Avril Lavigne and more, there are so many easy ways to recreate the iconic looks that these famous faces regularly wear.
Best of all, you likely already have some of what you'll need stashed somewhere in your home, so you won't have to break the bank to transform into these Canuck stars!
Ryan Gosling
How about trying this Ryan Gosling-as-Ken look, from the upcoming Barbie movie?
Many Canadians already own a Canadian tuxedo (a denim vest paired with denim jeans), so for this look, all you probably need to do is pick up a pair of white boxers from Dollarama, write "Ken" around the band in Sharpie, and pick up some hair dye from Shoppers for $14.99 to get that platinum blonde hair colour.
If you want to create a couples costume, get your other half to channel Margot Robbie as Barbie herself. Iconic!
Rachel McAdams
\u201cMy bf keeps complaining about his nipples chafing from his tank when he goes running so I told him to cut holes on his top like Regina George lol there problem solved \u2728\u201d— \u2661 galletita \u2661 (@\u2661 galletita \u2661) 1625071179
Embrace your inner Regina George with this Mean Girls look that you can likely put together with old clothes you have lying around.
Just grab an old tank (or pick up one at a thrift store), cut holes in the boob area, and proudly wear your look around, because who cares if your bra is hanging out. So fetch!
Justin Trudeau
To recreate our PM's usual look, just grab your dad's old suit, slip on a pair of ridiculous socks and put a bowl over your head and hack away at your hair to get that Dumb & Dumber 'do Trudeau recently sported.
If you need some sock inspiration, you can pick up a three-pack of Spongebob Squarepants socks at Old Navy for $18 — they definitely seem like something Justin would rock.
Shania Twain
Let's go, girls. To get the Shania look, simply buy a few yards of leopard print fabric from Fabricland, drape it all over your body, and pair it with a bold red lip.
You can also add on a cowboy hat from Shein for $13 and print out a picture of Brad Pitt for an extra touch!
Justin Bieber
More often than not, Biebs performs in athletic shorts and a snapback. If you don't have any of those at home, you can pick up a pair of Under Armour shorts from SportsChek for $29.99 and a hat for under $10.
Make sure you wear it backwards, and don't forget to use a Sharpie to imitate his tattoos!
Mae Martin
And if you want to rock Mae Martin's look, hang on to that hair dye from the Gosling outfit and simply pair it with a plain white tee, which the actor and comedian is known for wearing regularly.
Drake
It might set you back more than you'd like, but if you shell out for this $160 Raptors jersey, you can proudly say you own the same piece as Drake does (minus the signature that his has).
Seriously though, pair any Raptors top with a Nike headband for $10 from SportCheck and some blingy jewellery and you're good to go!
Avril Lavigne
To get the look of our resident pop punk princess, get out your clunkiest fall boots, your thickest black eyeliner and pick up a skate board from Canadian Tire for under $40.
Pair it all with a $39.09 pleated, plaid miniskirt from Uniqlo and rock on!
Elliot Page
Elliot Page usually keeps it pretty lowkey, as does his character Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.
While we can't offer you a way to get their amazing six-pack, you likely already have a hoodie on hand, so all you need to do is pick up a faux-leather jacket (like this $79.90 piece from Zara!) to give you the character's look.
