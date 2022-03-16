Editions

7 Big-Name Celebrities Who You Probably Never Knew Have Canadian Citizenship

Who knew?! 🇨🇦

Kim Cattrall with her dog. Dwayne Johnson in his gym.

When it comes to celebrities, Canada has so much talent that represents The Great White North in music, TV, film and more — but there are some celebs out there who you might be surprised to learn hold Canadian citizenship.

We all know Ryan Reynolds, Justin Bieber, Simu Liu, Drake and so many more are proudly Canadian, but here's a look at some folks who can also honestly declare that they are true Canucks.

From those who were born here to those who immigrated or became citizens in different ways, these celebs all hold Canadian citizenship.

Dwayne Johnson

While he may not have been born in Canada, Dwayne Johnson's father was.

The Rock claimed his Canadian citizenship when he was 37, according to PopSugar, proving it's never too late to claim your heritage!

Elon Musk

Elon Musk.

According to Biography.com, Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa to the Canadian model Maye Musk.

When he was 17, he moved to Canada to go to Queen's University and obtained his citizenship around that time.

Anna Paquin

Anna Paquin was born in Winnipeg, which might come as a surprise to those who know her from True Blood in which she sported a thick southern accent.

According to IMDb, although she hails from the Prairies, she grew up in New Zealand!

Kim Cattrall

Although she's known for playing badass New Yorker Samantha from her time on Sex & The City, Cattrall immigrated to Canada from the U.K. with her family when she was younger.

According to IMDb, she dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau back in the day!

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

According to CBC, Hollywood star Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and moved to Canada as a youngster.

He grew up in Yorkville and was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in December 2021 where he shared some memories of his younger years living in the Toronto area.

"I went to Jesse Ketchum Public School for the second grade, and so began a wonderful journey of growing up — of friendships and adventures, of teachers, coaches, mentors — in a place, in a city, in a culture, I am forever grateful for," he said.

Lorne Michaels

Lorne Michaels.

You might know Lorne as the man behind Saturday Night Live which films live from New York at the famous 30 Rockefeller building, but according to IMDb, Michaels was born in Toronto.

He went to UofT, has an honourary post-doctorate from Ryerson and has a square on the Canadian Walk of Fame.

Nina Dobrev

Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, Dobrev moved to Toronto with her family at the age of two, according to IMDb.

Like many upcoming Canadian actors, Dobrev had a role in Degrassi: The Next Generation before moving to the U.S. to film The Vampire Diaries.

