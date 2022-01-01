6 Canadian Celebs Shared New Years Eve Posts On Insta & Dan Levy's Is So Hilariously Accurate
The Weeknd teased some exciting news!
It's officially 2022, and Canadian celebs like Dan Levy, Simu Liu, Justin Bieber and more took to their Instagrams to ring in the special occasion.
From funny captions to pictures that summed up the year, here are some of the posts that Canada's top talent shared on December 31 and January 1.
Dan Levy
The Schitt's Creek actor celebrated the big night looking dapper with a pair of gold sparkly party glasses while throwing up the peace sign.
"But what really is a year anymore," Levy captioned the post, which is truly a whole mood.
Simu Liu
It was definitely a huge year for Simu Liu with the success of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings as well as hosting Saturday Night Live.
The Mississauga actor posted his "photo of the year" which was of his parents on the red carpet in Shang Chi's power pose looking pretty thrilled about the whole situation.
Emily Hampshire
Like many Canadians, it looks like Emily Hampshire had a very chill evening.
Dressed in some comfy clothes, the Schitt's Creek actress posted a picture of herself eating a sandwich and holding a beverage. A wonderful way to welcome 2022!
Seth Rogen
Vancouver-born Seth Rogen posted some highlights from his year, which were a mix of adorable and a little strange.
In one picture, it appears that he's about to have a lovely meal with his wife and his dog. In another, he shared a still from Disney's Hercules. Seems like he had an interesting 2021!
Justin Bieber
In classic Justin Bieber fashion, the singer and Timbieb's co-creator shared a supremely blurry photo of himself with his wife, Hailey.
The Weeknd
And in some exciting news to kick off 2022, it looks like The Weeknd will be dropping new music soon.
"Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout," he wrote in a screenshot he shared. "Let's just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people... XO."
Happy New Year, all!