Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

7 Big-Name Celebrities That Everybody Always Forgets Are Canadian

So many talented people! 🇨🇦

Trending Staff Writer
7 Big-Name Celebrities That Everybody Always Forgets Are Canadian
@elliotpage | Instagram, @mattyperry4 | Instagram

If you're looking for talent that comes from north of the border, Canadian celebrities are always crushing it.

From Simu Liu becoming an actual Marvel superhero to Ryan Reynolds starring in Netflix's new flick The Adam Project, it's always nice to see some Canuck representation in Hollywood.

Most people know that those guys — and the likes of Celine Dion, Seth Rogen and Mike Myers — are Canadian, but there are a few other people out there who you probably had no idea hailed from the Great White North.

Matthew Perry

Yep — that's right! Friends icon Matthew Perry grew up in Ottawa, per CBC, and he apparently even once got into a scrap with a person who later turned out to be a Canadian prime minister.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel back in 2017, Perry said that he beat up Justin Trudeau when they were kids, which is kind of wild given that Pierre Trudeau was PM at the time!

Keanu Reeves

Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves grew up in Yorkville and was recently inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame, where he shared some memories of his younger years living in the Toronto area.

"I went to Jesse Ketchum Public School for the second grade, and so began a wonderful journey of growing up — of friendships and adventures, of teachers, coaches, mentors — in a place, in a city, in a culture I am forever grateful for," he said back in December.

Elliot Page

Elliot Page was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, according to CBC, and he actually returned to the province during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the Canadian star has been sharing some cheeky shirtless selfies on Instagram, and he honestly looks so damn happy.

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey was born in Newmarket, Ontario, and he recently took to his Twitter to share a hilariously weird video for his 60th birthday.

"It's ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!" he captioned the tweet.

Rachel McAdams

Carrienelson1 | Dreamstime

Rachel McAdams was born in London, Ontario, although she now calls the city of Toronto home.

This leading lady graduated with a BFA from York University in 2001, before going on to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2014.

Dwayne Johnson

While he may not have been born in Canada, Dwayne Johnson's father was. The larger-than-life star claimed his Canadian citizenship when he was 37, according to PopSugar.

Canada is so happy to have you, Dwayne!

Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders was born in Vancouver, B.C., according to Macleans, and she hilariously worked the Canuck angle into her character on How I Met Your Mother in her over-the-top performance as Robin Sparkles.

She's also starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Maria Hill. Pretty cool, eh?

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

justin trudeau

Matthew Perry Once Beat Up Justin Trudeau When They Were Kids & No, We're Not Joking

Trudeau's dad was actually prime minister at the time, too!

Jimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

In case you missed it — Friends icon Matthew Perry once beat up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were kids, and nope, we're not joking!

Back in 2017, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the half-Canadian actor opened up about his younger years living in Ottawa.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

This Unique Retro Arcade Bar In Vancouver Is The Perfect Spot To Game & See Ryan Reynolds

The Canadian celeb even has a signature drink here!🍹

@glitchvancouver | Instagram

This unique retro arcade bar in Vancouver has Ryan Reynolds' face everywhere, so you can game right next to him.

This cool spot is called Glitch Retro Arcade Bar and it has amazing food, unique drinks, super fun games and a bathroom covered in Ryan Reynolds photos.

Keep Reading Show less
simu liu

Simu Liu Shared Some Surprise Snacks With Kumail Nanjiani & It Was So Adorably Joyful (VIDEO)

"I did not think this was going to happen."

The Kelly Clarkson Show | YouTube

Canadian actor Simu Liu added a new skill to his resume after he guest-hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show and got to interview another hero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Liu, who played Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, chatted with Kumail Nanjiani, who played Kingo in Eternals, and treated him to a little something special now that they're both off of their superhero diets.

Keep Reading Show less
simu liu

Simu Liu Showed Off His Gymnastics Skills & The Moves Would Make Shang-Chi Proud

His freshly-dyed blonde hair also made an appearance.

@simuliu | Instagram

It looks like Simu Liu can still do his Shang-Chi moves and he recently posted a few videos to prove it.

On February 7, the Canadian actor shared some videos on his Instagram story of himself and a few friends showing off their gymnastics skills and flexing on each other.

Keep Reading Show less