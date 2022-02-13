7 Big-Name Celebrities That Everybody Always Forgets Are Canadian
So many talented people! 🇨🇦
If you're looking for talent that comes from north of the border, Canadian celebrities are always crushing it.
From Simu Liu becoming an actual Marvel superhero to Ryan Reynolds starring in Netflix's new flick The Adam Project, it's always nice to see some Canuck representation in Hollywood.
Most people know that those guys — and the likes of Celine Dion, Seth Rogen and Mike Myers — are Canadian, but there are a few other people out there who you probably had no idea hailed from the Great White North.
Matthew Perry
Yep — that's right! Friends icon Matthew Perry grew up in Ottawa, per CBC, and he apparently even once got into a scrap with a person who later turned out to be a Canadian prime minister.
In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel back in 2017, Perry said that he beat up Justin Trudeau when they were kids, which is kind of wild given that Pierre Trudeau was PM at the time!
Keanu Reeves
Hollywood star Keanu Reeves grew up in Yorkville and was recently inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame, where he shared some memories of his younger years living in the Toronto area.
"I went to Jesse Ketchum Public School for the second grade, and so began a wonderful journey of growing up — of friendships and adventures, of teachers, coaches, mentors — in a place, in a city, in a culture I am forever grateful for," he said back in December.
Elliot Page
Elliot Page was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, according to CBC, and he actually returned to the province during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, the Canadian star has been sharing some cheeky shirtless selfies on Instagram, and he honestly looks so damn happy.
Jim Carrey
It\u2019s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I\u2019m old but I\u2019m gold! I Love you all!!! pic.twitter.com/WvFtbMty80— Jim Carrey (@Jim Carrey) 1642451052
Jim Carrey was born in Newmarket, Ontario, and he recently took to his Twitter to share a hilariously weird video for his 60th birthday.
"It's ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!" he captioned the tweet.
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams was born in London, Ontario, although she now calls the city of Toronto home.
This leading lady graduated with a BFA from York University in 2001, before going on to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2014.
Dwayne Johnson
While he may not have been born in Canada, Dwayne Johnson's father was. The larger-than-life star claimed his Canadian citizenship when he was 37, according to PopSugar.
Canada is so happy to have you, Dwayne!
Cobie Smulders
Cobie Smulders was born in Vancouver, B.C., according to Macleans, and she hilariously worked the Canuck angle into her character on How I Met Your Mother in her over-the-top performance as Robin Sparkles.
She's also starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Maria Hill. Pretty cool, eh?