Seth Rogen Is Ready To Burn Twitter To The Ground After His Mom's Sex Tweets
You do you, Sandy Rogen!
Most people don't want to hear about the sex lives of their parents, and Seth Rogen is among them.
On February 3, Sandy Rogen, mother to the famous Vancouver-born actor, tweeted that she wanted a sticker for the "great sex" that she's having.
"You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says,” I gave blood today”, well there should be one that says” I had great sex today”. Ha ha ha …"
Get it, Sandy!
You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says,\u201d I gave blood today\u201d, well there should be one that says\u201d I had great sex today\u201d. Ha ha ha \u2026— Sandy Rogen (@Sandy Rogen) 1643930651
In response to that very, shall we say, candid tweet, her son Seth had a response that we can probably all relate to.
"Burn this app to the ground," Rogen tweeted. Fair enough!
Burn this app to the ground.https://twitter.com/RogenSandy/status/1489379217510780929\u00a0\u2026— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen) 1643937680
While most of Sandy's Twitter traffic involves retweeting her son, she does have some occasional TMI moments and zingers.
"Husband pulls a pair of women's underwear from his shorts pocket, and says to me " I hope these are yours " Uh yea me too," she tweeted back in January.
Husband pulls a pair of women's underwear from his shorts pocket, and says to me " I hope these are yours " \nUh yea me too.— Sandy Rogen (@Sandy Rogen) 1642827277
And in December, she shared this all too relatable thought.
"All I want to do is eat potato chips and drink wine..."
More recently, she's been retweeting promo for Pam & Tommy in which Rogen stars as Rand Gauthier, a former employee of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee who stole and ultimately leaked a sex tape they created.
And when Seth appeared as the answer to a question on Jeopardy! that stumped the contestants back in September, she also gave that a share on her feed. What a supportive mom!