Seth Rogen Is Ready To Burn Twitter To The Ground After His Mom's Sex Tweets

You do you, Sandy Rogen!

Trending Staff Writer
@sethrogen | Instagram, RogenSandy | Twitter

Most people don't want to hear about the sex lives of their parents, and Seth Rogen is among them.

On February 3, Sandy Rogen, mother to the famous Vancouver-born actor, tweeted that she wanted a sticker for the "great sex" that she's having.

"You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says,” I gave blood today”, well there should be one that says” I had great sex today”. Ha ha ha …"

Get it, Sandy!

In response to that very, shall we say, candid tweet, her son Seth had a response that we can probably all relate to.

"Burn this app to the ground," Rogen tweeted. Fair enough!

While most of Sandy's Twitter traffic involves retweeting her son, she does have some occasional TMI moments and zingers.

"Husband pulls a pair of women's underwear from his shorts pocket, and says to me " I hope these are yours " Uh yea me too," she tweeted back in January.

And in December, she shared this all too relatable thought.

"All I want to do is eat potato chips and drink wine..."

More recently, she's been retweeting promo for Pam & Tommy in which Rogen stars as Rand Gauthier, a former employee of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee who stole and ultimately leaked a sex tape they created.

And when Seth appeared as the answer to a question on Jeopardy! that stumped the contestants back in September, she also gave that a share on her feed. What a supportive mom!

