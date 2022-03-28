Editions

seth rogen

Seth Rogen Got The Most Hilarious NSFW Sponsored Ad & His Jokes About It Are Fire

"I can’t stop laughing." 🍆

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Seth Rogen recently shared a sponsored ad that popped up for him and honestly, you just have to see it to believe it.

The ad in question features what appears to be a pair of tights or long underwear that features a very pronounced pocket for penises in an erect or semi-erect state.

The Canadian actor and cannabis entrepreneur took to Twitter to post about the situation and had some hot takes about it.

"These pants came up on a sponsored ad for me and I can’t stop laughing," he wrote on March 25, which gathered over 150k likes.

He apparently had an, ahem, hard time getting the pants out of his mind as he decided to tweet about them again the following day.

"When there’s tater tots on the menu," he hilariously captured his second tweet.

And on March 27, he was at it again with another joke about getting an erection in regards to his recent foray into clay sculpting.

"When my vases come out of the kiln just the way I hoped," he tweeted.

He hasn't added any more tweets about the ad, but fingers crossed there's more to come!

With such rich content to work with, the internet did its thing and had some funny responses to the actor's penis pouch pants situation.

"When a new movie with Seth Rogen in it comes out," tweeted one person.

"Taking gray sweatpants season to a new level," another mused about the phallus enhancing wardrobe item.

Who knows — maybe he'll end up buying them and modelling what they look like!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

