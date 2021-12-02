Seth Rogen Smoked 'A Ton Of Weed' Before The Adele Concert & Mistakes Were Made (VIDEO)
"Like there's no world where I should be in front of Drake."
Canadian actor Seth Rogen made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon recently and shared the tale of how he ended up sitting front row centre at Adele's TV concert special while being extremely high.
On Wednesday, December 1, the Vancouver native retweeted a clip from The Tonight Show saying, "I think the Adele concert is the most popular thing I’ve ever been featured in. Here’s the confounding story of how I ended up there."*
I think the Adele concert is the most popular thing I\u2019ve ever been featured in. Here\u2019s the confounding story of how I ended up there.https://twitter.com/fallontonight/status/1466272775669231619\u00a0\u2026— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen) 1638422931
During the interview with Fallon, he said that when he and his wife were invited to the concert, they thought it was going to be a small event in a park.
"We smoked a ton of weed," Rogen shared, which was then cause for alarm when they got to the event and realized it was a big deal.
"We pull up and we see cranes, camera cranes, there's drones flying around, there was an entire crew there," he said. "And I’m like ‘Oh no, we are at the filming of a television special, I think.'"
They then spotted Oprah Winfrey and that truly cemented the fact that it was a grand event and not a small concert in a park.
"We're not equipped mentally to deal with doing this right now," he told Fallon about the situation they were in.
They were hoping to slink off to the back of the crowd, but when they got their tickets, they realized they were literally sitting front and centre in seats 1A and 1B.
"I was in front of Drake. Like there's no world where I should be in front of Drake," he laughingly shared, adding that he doesn't actually know Adele. "How is that possible? And I could just feel Drake's eyes drilling into the back of my head."
Although he was mentally telling himself to try to look cool, Fallon shared a reel of Rogen at the concert that showed he didn't look the most hip during the show.
"Everyone I know watched it," Rogen said. "I think it's the most popular thing I've ever been in in my entire life."
*This article has been updated.