Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Seth Rogen Smoked 'A Ton Of Weed' Before The Adele Concert & Mistakes Were Made (VIDEO)

"Like there's no world where I should be in front of Drake."

Seth Rogen Smoked 'A Ton Of Weed' Before The Adele Concert & Mistakes Were Made (VIDEO)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

Canadian actor Seth Rogen made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon recently and shared the tale of how he ended up sitting front row centre at Adele's TV concert special while being extremely high.

On Wednesday, December 1, the Vancouver native retweeted a clip from The Tonight Show saying, "I think the Adele concert is the most popular thing I’ve ever been featured in. Here’s the confounding story of how I ended up there."*

During the interview with Fallon, he said that when he and his wife were invited to the concert, they thought it was going to be a small event in a park.

"We smoked a ton of weed," Rogen shared, which was then cause for alarm when they got to the event and realized it was a big deal.

"We pull up and we see cranes, camera cranes, there's drones flying around, there was an entire crew there," he said. "And I’m like ‘Oh no, we are at the filming of a television special, I think.'"

They then spotted Oprah Winfrey and that truly cemented the fact that it was a grand event and not a small concert in a park.

"We're not equipped mentally to deal with doing this right now," he told Fallon about the situation they were in.

They were hoping to slink off to the back of the crowd, but when they got their tickets, they realized they were literally sitting front and centre in seats 1A and 1B.

"I was in front of Drake. Like there's no world where I should be in front of Drake," he laughingly shared, adding that he doesn't actually know Adele. "How is that possible? And I could just feel Drake's eyes drilling into the back of my head."

Although he was mentally telling himself to try to look cool, Fallon shared a reel of Rogen at the concert that showed he didn't look the most hip during the show.

"Everyone I know watched it," Rogen said. "I think it's the most popular thing I've ever been in in my entire life."

*This article has been updated.

From Your Site Articles

Adele Just Announced A Las Vegas Residency & Here's How To Get A Chance At Buying Tickets

"Weekends With Adele" will bring all the feels to Caesars Palace 😭

@adele | Instagram, Adele | Twitter

Most singers take their best-selling new album on tour, but Adele is taking hers to Vegas.

Adele just announced that she'll be taking up residency in Las Vegas early next year for "Weekends With Adele," a four-month run of shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Keep Reading Show less

Adele's Former English Teacher Surprised Her At A Show & The Singer's Reaction Is So Pure

Grab your tissue because you're about to get misty-eyed 🤧

@adele | Instagram

We've seen Adele be her hilarious, relatable, honest self on many occasions, but it's not often that we get to see her cry.

She did just that during a recent ITV concert special, after a surprise reunion with her childhood English teacher.

Keep Reading Show less

A Nova Scotia Christmas Tree Was Roasted By Jimmy Fallon & Honestly, It Deserves It (VIDEO)

"Now we know what the Christmas episode of Squid Game will look like."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

It's the most magical time of the year in Canada, and Jimmy Fallon highlighted a festive spot in Nova Scotia on his show recently.

On Tuesday, November 23, the late-night talk show host shared a clip of Woody the Talking Christmas Tree — who is currently either entertaining or terrorizing shoppers in Dartmouth's Mic Mac Mall, depending on who you ask.

Keep Reading Show less

The First 'Pam & Tommy' Trailer Just Dropped & It's A Total Skeevy '90s Fest (VIDEO)

Seth Rogen in a bad mullet? Yes please!

Hulu | YouTube

Place your bets now — the new Pam & Tommy trailer just dropped and it looks ready to clean up every hair and makeup award it's eligible for!

Its two main stars — Lily James and Sebastian Stan — look totally unrecognizable in their roles, and even Seth Rogen gets in on the action with one of the skeeviest mullets we've ever seen.

Keep Reading Show less