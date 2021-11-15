Adele Told Oprah How Much Weight She Lost & She Was Brutally Honest About Body Positivity
"It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies."
Adele never asked to be the face of body positivity, and she's tired of people talking about her weight loss.
The superstar singer opened up about body image, her divorce and many other things during a chat with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday, in her first extended TV interview about her new album 30.
She revealed that her divorce and her weight loss were tied together but not in a "revenge body" kind of way.
Adele said exercise became a coping mechanism for the "terrifying anxiety attacks" she was having over her split from then-husband Simon Konecki in 2018.
"That really contributed towards me getting my mind right," she said.
She added that she lost 100 pounds (45 kilograms) while working out and avoiding the public eye for about two years. That's why her weight loss seemed so dramatic when she posted that photo last year.
She added that she knew it was time to get a divorce after filling out a magazine quiz with a friend.
"What's something that no one would ever know about you?" one question said.
Her response: "I'm really not happy. I'm not living, I'm just plodding along."
Adele and Oprah also talked about the backlash they've each felt after losing weight, especially from those who felt "abandoned" by their changes in body image.
"My body has been objectified my entire career. I'm either too big or too small, I'm either hot or I'm not," Adele said.
"But it's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that's not my job. I'm just trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry."
Adele performed several songs in front of a small crowd for the special, which aired Sunday evening on CBS in the U.S.
Melissa McCarthy, Lizzo and James Corden were in the audience for that performance.
Adele had a few big moments during the mini concert, including one moment when she helped a guy propose to his girlfriend.
"Thank God she said yes," Adele said afterward.