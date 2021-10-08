Trending Tags

Adele Opened Up About Weight Loss, Alcohol & Her Divorce In Her First Interview In 5 Years

"I did it for myself and not anyone else," she said.

@adele | Instagram

After five years away from the public spotlight, Adele is coming back with a new album and seemingly no f**ks left to give.

The notoriously private singer opened up about her personal life in a new interview with Vogue, which marks the first extended chat she's done in half a decade.

She spoke about her divorce from Simon Konecki, her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul and just how tired she is of everyone talking about her weight loss since she posted that Instagram photo last year.

"People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don't care," she told Vogue. "You don't need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size."

The 33-year-old also explained that her weight loss was not sudden, despite what the headlines said.

"People are shocked because I didn't share my 'journey,'" she told Vogue UK. "They're used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn't give a flying f**k. I did it for myself and not anyone else."

She worked out for two years away from the public eye because she needed to "get addicted to something" to get her "mind right," she said.

"It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day."

Adele told US Vogue that she's always had a "very close relationship with alcohol" and that she turned to rosé when the pandemic began. But she also says she felt targeted by the press when she was drunk in public.

"They descend, and descend, and descend on you, which drives you f**king mad."

She added that she's afraid of ending up like one her idols, Amy Winehouse, and that she decided to step away from the public eye so she could have more control over her own story.

"I thought, I'm just going to lock myself in a house. That's what I did. I was very reclusive. It paid off, I think. People are used to me being a recluse."

She also shared details about her love life and tried to correct the timeline about her history with Konecki, whom she split from in 2019 and divorced in March.

"We got married when I was 30," she said. "And then I left. It just wasn't right for me anymore."

She added that she was simply "going through the motions" with Konecki, and that she felt embarrassed when they split up.

"I'm fully aware of the irony of me being the heartbreak girl who found her person, being at Radio City Music Hall being like, 'Never mind, I'll find someone like you'… And then, yeah…," she said. "I f**ked up. It didn't work."

She says she and Konecki are still on good terms and live close to one another in Los Angeles so they can still raise their son Angelo, 8, together.

Adele went on to say that she dated a few guys after the divorce but her fame was "emasculating" for them.

Then she met Rich Paul, a sports agent who works with athletes such as LeBron James. They were spotted together at the NBA Finals last year and Adele insists that wasn't a stunt.

"I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him," she said.

She added that Paul is not intimidated by her fame, and that's one of the things she likes about him.

"I'm a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don't want."

Her new single "Easy On Me" comes out on Oct. 15, followed by her full album A4 on Nov. 19.

