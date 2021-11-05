Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Adele's 'Easy On Me' Bloopers Reel Just Dropped & It's As Hilarious As You'd Expect (VIDEO)

She got pretty frustrated in some parts! 🤣🤣🤣

Adele's 'Easy On Me' Bloopers Reel Just Dropped & It's As Hilarious As You'd Expect (VIDEO)
Adele | Twitter

Adele just released the bloopers reel for her new single "Easy On Me" and you can see that filming the video wasn't such a smooth process.

It's the first single on Adele's upcoming album 30 and it's a tearjerker as she explains to her son about her recent divorce.

The music video shows Adele leaving home and driving off with a wagon full of her belongings. She passes newlyweds and happy couples along the road but it was the scene that shows pages of music going flying that became tricky to film.

As you can see in the video above, Adele has paper slapping her in the face on numerous occasions while she is sat down trying to sing her powerful piano ballad.

She also had some trouble pushing the cassette tape into the car and you can hear Adele sigh after being told by the director "let's do it again."

Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video) www.youtube.com

But the video came together in the end and you can watch it above.

From Your Site Articles

Adele Has A Framed Photo Of Chewed-Up Gum From Celine Dion & It's Her 'Proudest Possession'

Carpool Karaoke was involved.

@adele | Instagram, Vogue | YouTube

Today in weird celebrity news that you probably weren't expecting is Adele and a questionable gift from James Corden.

In an interview with Vogue, the iconic singer answered rapid-fire questions while giving a tour of her home in Los Angeles.

Keep Reading Show less

​Adele Says She Gets The Same McDonald's Order At Least Once A Week Like An Absolute Legend

🎶Hello from the drive-thru lane 🎶

Adele | Instagram, Luckydoor | Dreamstime

Adele just revealed her ideal last meal on Earth and honestly, we're lovin' it.

The singer told British Vogue that she's got a weakness for McDonald's, so much so that she likes to visit the golden arches at least once a week.

Keep Reading Show less

Adele Says Her 'Mate' Drake Got A Sneak Peek Of Her New Music & He Had Some Wise Words

"Let me just pick that name off the floor!"

@adele | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

The lovefest between Adele and Drake is continuing, and the pop legend says Drizzy even dropped some wise words for her ahead of a new single release.

Chatting to English radio station Capital FM on the day Adele's new single dropped, the English singer-songwriter talked about Drake listening to the new music a while back and answering the question of whether the rest of the world wanted to hear it.

Keep Reading Show less

Adele's New Single 'Easy On Me' Just Dropped & It's Brutally Honest About Her Divorce

We're not crying. You're crying!

Adele | YouTube

Adele is back with her first new music in six years after a big divorce, and she's ready to make you feel all the things.

The heartbreak queen just dropped "Easy On Me," the first single from her upcoming album 30, and fans are already calling it classic Adele.

Keep Reading Show less