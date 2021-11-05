Adele's 'Easy On Me' Bloopers Reel Just Dropped & It's As Hilarious As You'd Expect (VIDEO)
She got pretty frustrated in some parts! 🤣🤣🤣
Adele just released the bloopers reel for her new single "Easy On Me" and you can see that filming the video wasn't such a smooth process.
It's the first single on Adele's upcoming album 30 and it's a tearjerker as she explains to her son about her recent divorce.
The music video shows Adele leaving home and driving off with a wagon full of her belongings. She passes newlyweds and happy couples along the road but it was the scene that shows pages of music going flying that became tricky to film.
It\u2019s all smoke and mirrors! Here\u2019s all the bloopers from the Easy On Me video pic.twitter.com/UFVNcChgX6— Adele (@Adele) 1636034486
As you can see in the video above, Adele has paper slapping her in the face on numerous occasions while she is sat down trying to sing her powerful piano ballad.
She also had some trouble pushing the cassette tape into the car and you can hear Adele sigh after being told by the director "let's do it again."
Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video) www.youtube.com
But the video came together in the end and you can watch it above.