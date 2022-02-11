Sections

Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift's New Music Video Features A Canadian University

The school even invited them to come visit and take a campus tour!

@teddysphotos | Instagram, @discoverunb | Instagram

The new music video for a collaboration between Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift has dropped and it actually features a shot of a Canadian university!

The Joker and the Queen, a song by Sheeran which features Swift, was released on February 10.

In an Instagram post that Sheeran shared to announce the song and video, he said that this collaboration comes 10 years after he first met and wrote a song with Swift back in 2012.

"Hope you love the song, and the video," Sheeran said.

The music video starts off with two kids leaving home and going off to college. About 30 seconds in, there's an aerial shot of a school campus in the fall.

It turns out that the school is the Fredericton campus of the Univerity of New Brunswick!

You can see the school's many buildings surrounded by greenery with the Saint John River in the background.

The official Twitter account for the Fredericton campus confirmed that the footage is of the university.

They also told Sheeran and Swift that they would be happy to welcome both of them to the school for a campus tour anytime.

This isn't the first time that Canada has been featured in a music video by a superstar musician recently.

After Adele released the video for her song "Easy On Me" in October 2021, it was revealed that it was filmed in Sutton, Quebec.

She partnered with Quebec filmmaker Xavier Dolan who directed the video that was shot at Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès, a vineyard less than two hours away from Montreal.

