Shawn Mendes Dropped A Music Video & He's Just Sadly Walking Down The Streets Of Toronto

Hot girl walks are now replaced by sad Mendes walks.

Toronto Staff Writer
Shawn Mendes Dropped A Music Video & He's Just Sadly Walking Down The Streets Of Toronto
Shawn Mendes | YouTube

Shawn Mendes just released the music video for his heartbreak ballad It'll Be Okay following his split with long-term girlfriend Camila Cabello, and he may not be okay.

The video was released on January 13 and features Mendes walking around downtown Toronto in the area of Berczy Park, starring longingly into the camera as soft fake snow falls around him.

The almost four-minute video just follows the singer walking while singing, and it feels like watching someone listen to sad breakup music while in public – except Mendes isn't pretending to be in a music video. He actually is.

The music video is obviously working for him, proving less sometimes may be more with almost 3 million views in just over 24 hours.

Mendes' fans spotted him filming in Toronto last week, and many predicted that he was filming the music video for It'll Be Okay.

On January 9, multiple videos were captured of Mendes walking around Berczy Park and Toronto's Flatiron building with a camera crew, snow machine and the song It'll Be Okay playing in the background.

@kapturedbykvs Shawn Mendes’s new music view is soooo good! BTS 📸 #shawnmendes #shawnmendesarmy #itllbeokay #shawnmendesfan #shawnmendesvideos #toronto #fyp ♬ original sound - Kevin V

It seems fans were correct in their predictions, although to be fair, Mendes did give them a fair amount of clues to go off of.

The Ontario-raised singer confirmed the news in a tweet on January 12, writing, "It'll Be Okay video out tomorrow 12pm ET, shot at home in Toronto."

