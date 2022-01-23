Shawn Mendes Took A Tumble While Trying to Take A Thirsty Insta & LOL Relatable (VIDEO)
Celebs — they're just like us!
It looks like Shawn Mendes is soaking up some sun in Los Angeles, which is the perfect kind of location to flaunt your goods.
Unfortunately for the Canadian musician, while raising his guns up to show off those biceps, he took a little tumble, and the whole thing was caught on video — which Mendes good-naturedly set to a soundtrack of John Mayer's "Gravity" and posted to Instagram.
"I guess that's what I get," Mendes hilariously captioned the post from Saturday, January 22, while his friends can be heard laughing at his situation.
At least he has a sense of humour over the little mishap!
Fans of the artist also loved the little human moment, with one person commenting, "My favorite post of yours."
"LOOK AT THAT VIEWWW," another said, which could be either in reference to the L.A. backdrop or to Mendes' equally impressive physique.
"It's not Shawn Mendes if he's not falling," wrote another, which is fair given the tumbles he's taken on stage over the years.
Given that Mendes recently looked like he was freezing his butt off in Toronto while filming his music video for "It'll Be Okay," it looks like he's upgraded to a warmer location.
In the behind-the-scenes footage released with Instagram, the singer basically shared a love letter with Toronto. "I'm really excited about this video. It feels really nice to be able to shoot in my hometown," he said in the clip, while holding what appears to be a tea from Tim Hortons to keep him warm.
Well, even though he's not slipping and sliding down the icy and snowy streets of Toronto, it looks like solid dirt also poses a bit of a risk to him. It'll be okay, Shawn!