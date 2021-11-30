Shawn Mendes Just Teased A New Song & It Sounds All Kinds Of Heartbreaking (VIDEO)
Maybe it's about Camila Cabello? 👀
For the first time since his breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes is releasing a new single.
On Tuesday, November 30, the Canadian singer took to his Instagram to post a snippet of a song and it sounds super melancholy.
"Are we gonna make it, is this going to hurt?" The singer crooned with moody synthesizers accompanying his vocals.
The new single "It'll Be Okay" will be released on Wednesday, December 1 at 7 p.m. EST and can be pre-saved on Spotify and iTunes, which he linked to in a tweet promoting the song.
It's unclear whether the new track is in reference to his breakup with fellow artist Cabello, but it does sound quite heartbreaking from the short sample Mendes shared.
Near the end of November, the couple decided to call it quits after two years together.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," Mendes and Cabello both wrote on their Instagram story. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. So we appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
The two have been spotted together in Toronto in the past year including when they wandered around the city in August soaking up the sun with their pup Tarzan.
Earlier in the year, the pair rang in 2021 at Mendes' home in Toronto and Cabello shared a photo of her cuddled up with Tarzan with the CN Tower visible in the background.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.