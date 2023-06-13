Shawn Mendes Was Spotted At A Toronto Festival & Here's Where You Might Spot Him In The City
This singer is all over Toronto!
Shawn Mendes was recently spotted at Do West Fest in Toronto, walking amongst the crowd at the popular street festival, and it's not the only place you can spot him in the city.
Mendes was born and raised in Pickering, Ontario, and actually bought a penthouse apartment in downtown Toronto in 2017, so the signer-songwriter is typically spotted all over Toronto when he's back in Canada.
During his trips, the artist has been seen at cafes near King West, in Kensington Market, attending concerts and even shooting music videos downtown.
So if you're in downtown Toronto and spend enough time at his local haunts, chances are you might catch a glimpse of the talented musician as he goes about his day.
Here are eight spots you may be able to see Mendes in Toronto:
At festivals
@ssnyx
hey shawn 🥹 #dowestfest #shawnmendes #dundaswestfest #toronto #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fypage #fypp
Mendes was recently spotted at Do West Fest over the weekend. The street festival ran from June 9 to 11 and kicked off summer in the city with street food vendors, shopping and live music on Dundas Street West from Shaw Street to Lansdowne Avenue.
A fan posted a TikTok video of the Canadian singer enjoying the street festival and walking around seemingly unnoticed amongst the crowd.
The famous celeb sported a slouchy pair of blue jeans, a casual grey tank top and sunglasses as he roamed the festival soaking up his city.
So if you're looking to spot Mendes, attending classic Toronto events like Do West Fest is a good way to go.
Forget Me Not Cafe
@briannaxrenee we love a humble king 🫶🏻😩 #shawnmendes#greenscreen#coffee#toronto♬ i know what you did last summer - 𝐥𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 ♪
Several Tiktokers have claimed that Shawn Mendes' favourite coffee shop in the city is Forget Me Not Cafe, and I've actually seen Mendes there myself earlier this year, grabbing a cup of coffee to go.
The cozy Korean-inspired cafe is at 506 Adelaide Street West in downtown Toronto, so next time you are in the area, you may want to stop by for a warm beverage and snack and stay awhile for a chance to run into a celeb.
Petty Cash
In 2018, Mendes got behind the bar at Petty Cash and was serving up drinks on Halloween, according to Toronto Life.
The young star was captured on video pouring drinks and having a ball behind the bar, so who knows, maybe he'll want to come back to the local haunt for another night of moonlighting as a bartender.
You can find Petty Cash at 487 Adelaide Street West in Toronto.
Jimmy's Coffee
Jimmy's Coffee is rumoured to be one of Mendes' favourite coffee shops in the city.
The Toronto coffee chain has nine locations although its original location on Portland Street is near a lot of other locations Mendes has been spotted at. So if you are looking to bump into the star, the West End location may be your best bet.
In 2021, Mendes was seen walking with his ex-flame Camila Cabello and their dog Tarzan while carrying a take-out cup from Jimmy's Coffee, according to photos posted to Instagram.
Near his condo building
Mendes purchased his Toronto penthouse condo in 2017, according to AnyHome for almost $2 million. The stunning home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a sprawling terrace with gorgeous views of the city.
The Stitches singer gave fans a sneak peek into his luxurious pad in his documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, and according to Storeys, his Toronto pad is located near Front Street and Bathurst Street in Toronto.
So if you're looking hoping to see the pop star, you may want to hang around the King West and Queen West neighbourhoods to catch a glimpse of him taking a stroll around his home.
Shooting a music video
@kapturedbykvs
Shawn Mendes’s new music view is soooo good! BTS 📸 #shawnmendes #shawnmendesarmy #itllbeokay #shawnmendesfan #shawnmendesvideos #toronto #fyp
Mendes is constantly repping Toronto, and if you're walking around the city, you may even be able to spot the star shooting a music video.
Mendes' break-up ballad It'll Be Okay, which he released following his first split with Cabello in 2022 (the pair are rumoured to have recently gotten back together and split yet again), was actually filmed around Berczy Park in Toronto.
Fans caught footage of the star filming the music video as he walked around the park with fake snow falling around him.
Chances are Mendes probably won't film another music video at Berczy Park, but who knows, if he liked the location enough to film there, maybe he'll drop by for a visit at the dog fountain.
Kensington Market
@frutalibre
Shawn Mendes was walking arounfg Kensington market in Toronto, he was very nice and took pic with a fan #streetfood #shawnmendes #blogto #@blogto #kensigntonmarket #toronto #streetsoftoronto #reels #shawnmendes #yyz #toronto #canada_life🇨🇦
Kensington Market is a watering hole for Toronto locals with delicious restaurants back to back and tiny shops filled with trinkets and thrifting treasures.
The area is well-loved and always bustling with crowds, but that doesn't deter Mendes from visiting.
Mendes was spotted walking around Kensington Market in May 2022 and even took the time to snap some selfies with fans outside of Fruta Libre, a Mexican-style fruit and drinks joint.
In a TikTok video posted by the restaurant, Mendes chatted with fans and told them he was just "walking around" the area, as one does.
At Toronto concerts
@vaanessamariee
Spotted Shawn Mendes at The 1975 show in Toronto with a new girl… that sure doesn’t look like his chiropractor… 👀 #mattyhealy1975 #the1975 #the1975toronto #shawnmendes #toronto
You may have seen Mendes on tour in Toronto, but did you know you can spot him in the crowd?
Mendes recently attended The 1975's show at Scotiabank Arena on December 12, 2022, for their At Their Very Best Tour and even got a shout-out from the lead singer Matty Healy.
"This next song is about being horny. Speaking of being horny, ladies and gentlemen, Shawn Mendes is here," Healy shouted into the crowd.
Fans captured videos of Mendes in the pit walking around with a friend and posted them to TikTok.
The celeb appeared to be in the same general area as the rest of the band's fans which is par for the course, considering Mendes doesn't seem to mind blending in with crowds in his hometown.
So next time you're at a concert in Toronto, you may want to look both ways to catch a glimpse of the superstar.