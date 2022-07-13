Camila Cabello Has An Instagram For Her Florida Dog & Shawn Mendes Is Still All Over It
The break-up must not have been that "ruff". 🐶
Camila Cabello is back in Miami, FL soaking up the sun rays with her family. If you haven't been following her on Instagram, you should be following her dog that she got with her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.
He's living a not so "ruff" life with his momma! Tarzan, who has the handle of @tarzandadog, is at her Florida family home, and now that she's there, she posted to her pup's account.
The singer has been spending some quality time at the beach and taking in every moment she has with her four-legged child.
Cabello used to co-parent with her ex, but she has the dog in full custody and is shown playing with the star. Although Mendes isn't there, he's still all over the account.
This was back in April of 2021, but fans can't get enough of his fatherly love.
Fans are even commenting that they want to see more content of the dog and his dad merely three weeks ago.
One person commented on her most recent post, "why have a dog if you don't want him to be with you in LA too? Sad that you will not allow Shawn to see him."
While some followers have strong opinions about their co-parenting decisions, it's clear there's a lot of love for Tarzan.
The animal has 219,000 followers. He might just be one of the most popular doggies on Instagram.
Cabello spent the day with Tarzan and another dog, Thunder, playing with the hose in the hot Florida heat, and it was all over her personal account's story. However, Mendes seems to still be in the doghouse when it comes to visitations.