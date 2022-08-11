NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

austin kevitch

Camila Cabello's New Man Austin Kevitch Made A Miami Dating App & Bhad Bhabie Invested In It

But really, how did the Miami singer actually meet him? 👀

Florida Associate Editor
Camila Cabello takes a picture in the mirror in a Frida Khalo shirt. Right: Austin Kevitch squatting in a blue sweater.

@camila_cabello | Instagram, @austinkevitch | Instagram

Camila Cabello has a new man and she went public with him while her ex, Shawn Mendes, spent his 24th birthday weekend in Miami earlier this week. The new man's name is Austin Kevitch and he's the CEO of a wildly exclusive dating app, Lox Club.

It's not just any matchmaking platform. It's an online place for the elite, or, as the website says, "a members-only dating club for ppl with ridiculously high standards."

It has a Jewish foundation, but it is "members-only", meaning non-Jews can also participate. Many people compare it to Raya, another romantic site that is widely known to host celebrities, as it is also private.

Lox Club is based in Miami, as the staff host various meet-ups for singles in the area. Though, it's also in New York, Los Angeles and Austin.

Cabello is known to have a home in Florida, as well as California, but it begs the question, how did the couple meet? The answer hasn't yet been confirmed, though we do know romance rumors have been swirling around for the last two months.

Other stars want in on the app, too, like OnlyFans creator and rapper, Bhad Bhabie and Lil Yachty.

Bhad Bhabie, who is of the Jewish faith, and Lil Yachty have even taken part in it. They reportedly invested $1 million into Lox Club in June of 2021.

In order to be swiping through the app, you need to get approved by the behind-the-scenes matchmakers. The application process takes one or two weeks.

Also, it charges a fee. You must pay $36 for 3 months, $60 for 6 months or $96 for 12 months. There is no month-to-month option.

