Bhad Bhabie Revealed She Made OnlyFans’ Top .01% After Buying Her Florida Home In All Cash
The receipts are in. 💸
The "Cash Me Outside" girl is cashing in, and she's letting the world know.
Danielle Bergoli aka Bhad Bhabie recently purchased her home — or shall we say mansion — in Boca Raton, FL, and she paid $6.1 million in cash only.
At just 19-years-old, she had many people wondering, where did her hard-earned money come from?
In fact, Bergoli, who was known for getting kicked off Dr. Phil with her infamous phrase, "cash me outside, how 'bout dah?", said she doesn't want to be known for that anymore, and she makes her money a different way now... OnlyFans.
The female creator proved her OnlyFans earnings in an Instagram post.
The photo shows that she grossed over $52 million on her account, and takes a net earning of over $42 million. The reality star also attached a video to prove that she is on her own account and revealed that she is in the top 0.01% of all OnlyFans creators.
She thanks her talent management agency, Scoop Agency Partners, saying she couldn't have done it without them.
On her social media, you can see from April 1 until April 25 she received half of her earnings through her messages and the others are dispersed between subscriptions and tips.
So, even though her catchphrase has been widespread and garnered tens of millions of views, the troubled teen, turned rapper, turned mega-creator has proven she can outweigh her views with her dollar amount.
You might be able to "cash" her outside in her new bachelorette pad in Florida, but make sure you address her correctly!