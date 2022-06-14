Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Just Joined OnlyFans & He's Blaming Denise Richards For It
He hopes she'll "keep it classy."
Charlie Sheen isn't feeling that "winning" attitude this week, after discovering that his daughter Sami has become OnlyFans' newest 18-year-old creator.
Sheen is blasting ex-wife Denise Richards for Sami's new career move, after their daughter announced her plans on Instagram.
On Monday, Sami posted a picture of herself sporting a Blake bikini to her Instagram with the caption: "click the link in my bio if u wanna see more 💋."
Since making the announcement, both her parents have reacted to her decision, and Charlie made it very apparent that he's not happy about it.
"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," the Two and a Half Men actor told Page Six. "This did not occur under my roof."
"I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," Sheen said.
On the other hand, her mom publicly backed her decision to join the subscription-based platform.
"Sami, I will always support you & always have your back. I love you," Richards commented under her daughter's Instagram post.
The mother and daughter duo haven't always had the best relationship, though.
Back in September of 2021, Sami posted a now-deleted TikTok video to complain about living with Richards and called it an "abusive household."
She then revealed that she has "finally moved out of that hell house" and moved in with her dad, who has a very different way of parenting than Richards, a source told Page Six.
In the TikTok, she also revealed that she had dropped out of high school.
"There are certain rules, and I enforce them," Richards said when commenting on the situation. "And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house, and that's OK."
Since then, Sami has allegedly moved back in with her mom, and the two seem to have a far better and healthier relationship.
Sami even posted a cute photo on Instagram with her mom on Mother's Day.
"happy mother's day !!" she wrote in the caption. "I love u so much, mom. u have no idea how grateful I am to have u in my life."
Sami has promised to upload content to Only Fans "2-3 times a week" and is charging $19.99 monthly for her subscription.
Her fans also have the option to pay $203.90 for a year-long subscription.
She had 296 subscribers and had posted one photo to the platform as of Tuesday morning, although she's promised a new post for Wednesday.