Denise Richards Launched Her Own OnlyFans To Back Daughter Sami Against Charlie Sheen
"I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter had."
OnlyFans just became a mother-daughter thing for Denise Richards and Sami Sheen.
Richards has officially joined the NSFW subscription platform, in a move that comes after ex-husband Charlie Sheen criticized their daughter for doing the same thing last week.
The actress and former Bond girl made the announcement on her Instagram after sharing a video of herself walking barefoot into the ocean while wearing a white dress with the straps falling off her shoulder.
The caption on her post read "ready…here we go" followed by the hashtag #onlyfans and "link in bio."
She also posted a story of a sultry picture of herself wearing a zip-up camo hoodie and tagged OnlyFans, followed by the caption saying "link in bio baby."
"It’s summer!!! My favorite time of year. Chatting with all of you on #onlyfans right now. I personally will answer all of your messages #onlyfans Oh… my link is in my bio," said Richards follow-up post.
Her 1.4 million Instagram followers can now also subscribe to her OnlyFans for $25 a month, or if they really can't get enough of her, they can pay for a three-month bundle for $67.50 a month.
Richards' daughter also joined the subscription-based platform and shared it with the world on Instagram on June 13.
Her page shows she has about 4,700 subscribers at a rate of $19.99 a month.
Although mother and daughter seem to be twinning with "hump day" pics on OF, dad Charlie Sheen is not happy about Sami's latest career move.
The Two and a Half Men actor told Page Six earlier this month: "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."
"I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," continued Sheen.
Meanwhile, Richards commented: "Sami, I will always support you & always have your back. I love you," under Sami's Instagram post about her OnlyFans.
Richards also took to her own Instagram to defend her daughter six days before joining the platform and hinted that she was also thinking of becoming an OnlyFans creator after being inspired by her daughter's "confidence."
"I have to say; I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter had. And I can't be judgmental of her choices," said Richards in her Instagram post about the whole ordeal. "I did Wild Things & Playboy; quite frankly, her father shouldn't be either."
"And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? I'm in awe of her ability to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you," continued her post.
She went on to share that she only recently heard about OnlyFans and doesn't understand why people are so judgmental about joining it.
She compared it to joining Instagram and Twitter and posting bikini pictures on any other social media platform, but the only difference is "you get paid for it on OnlyFans."
"I'm sorry, but sh*t, if I can get paid at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account," continued Richards, 51.
And it seems like she's done just that.