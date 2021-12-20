Salt Bae Reunited With His Mom After 2 Years & Naturally People Had Questions (VIDEO)
He even sported his signature sunglasses throughout the video 🕶
Salt Bae just posted an Instagram video of him reuniting with his mother after two years because of COVID-19, and it has left people more confused than ever.
In the video, the celebrity chef, who owns the famous restaurant chain Nusr-Et, can be seen embracing his mother multiple times and talking to her in their native tongue.
What appears to be a sweet interaction between mother and son was not entirely taken as so, as many viewers interpreted the reunion in a not-so-positive way.
Many commenters asked why his mother lived so modestly, given Salt Bae's amassed a considerable fortune because of his restaurants that are known to charge about $2,400 for steak.
His outrageous prices caught the world's attention earlier this year when a group of guests were left with a $60,000 bill at his London restaurant.
A commenter even references his absurd prices by writing "Charged her 6k for that hug too"
His mother was dressed in very simple attire and a floral hijab, while Salt Bae was sporting a dapper suit, probably as expensive as it looks.
One commenter asked: "You have so much money how comes your mother is not living in a mansion?"
The suit wasn't the only thing that caught people's attention. His signature sunglasses that he did not take off during the reunion was another cause of contention among viewers in the comment sections.
One person left the following comment regarding his sunglasses: "take off your f****** glasses in front of mom," with many other comments that held the same sentiment.
People were also taken aback by the fact that he was only seeing his mother after a whopping two years, given the chef frequently posts pictures of himself constantly travelling and living lavishly while at it.
A comment read: "Why does she live in such conditions having a son so rich?? And why not seeing her 2 years while he travels all the world? Unbelievable 😨"