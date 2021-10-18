A Dinner At Salt Bae's London Restaurant Left 4 Guests With A $60,000 Bill
The tip alone was more than $8,000 according to the viral receipt 😬
How much would you pay for "Salt Bae" to sprinkle a bit of magic on your steak? Because it'll cost you at least £630 at his new Nusr-Et restaurant in London, and that's not including booze or a £9 Coke.
A viral receipt from Salt Bae's new steakhouse shows that a table of four paid a whopping £37,000 for their meal, £4,800 tip included.
That's more than CA$60,000, US$50,000 or the median U.K. salary for an entire year.
The bill shows that the table paid about £30,000 for five bottles of wine and £850 for a golden tomahawk steak, which comes wrapped in gold leaf. They also paid £11 for a Red Bull that's probably identical to what you can buy in the store.
It's unclear who originally posted the receipt on Snapchat but it later surfaced on Reddit and has since gone viral.
And it's only the most eye-popping of several bills that people have shared online, which show people paying four- and five-figure prices for their meals.
Nusr-Et doesn't list the prices on its website but you can see the same prices for certain items on different receipts.
Nusr-Et London is the latest in a chain of super-expensive steakhouses from Nusret Gökçe, a.k.a. the Turkish chef-turned-meme known as Salt Bae.
He's opened restaurants in several countries around the world but Londoners are only just getting a taste of his prices, and they're not impressed.
Other chefs also have the knives out for Salt Bae.
Michelin-star chef Daniel Clifford recently grilled Nusr-Et on a podcast and compared Salt Bae to "Mickey Mouse."
"Do you want a [£630] steak cooked by Mickey Mouse or do you want to come to a two star restaurant where you've got 15 chefs that care about everything that they do?" he said. "There's a big difference, isn't there?"