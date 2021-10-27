Trending Tags

A Woman Invited 23 Family Members On A Blind Date & Got Stuck With The $3,100 Bill​

An attempt to test the generosity of a blind date backfired for a woman in China, who was left to pick up a $3,100 dinner bill.

The woman in Zhejiang invited 23 of her family members along to the blind date but it massively backfired after her date refused to pick up the cheque, according to local paper Taizhou Evening News.

The man, identified as Xiao Lui, had initially agreed to pay for the date (for the two of them) but got the shock of his life when his blind date and her extended family turned up at the restaurant.

At the end of the meal when the 19,800 yuan (US$3,100) bill was presented, Mr. Lui was reportedly angry and "disappeared" from the venue, leaving the family to pick up the bill.

Later, the couple spoke and Mr. Lui agreed to pay 4,398 yuan (US$687) for the woman's meal and his own dinner.

