A TikToker Made Salt Bae's $2,500 'Gold' Steak For Just $110 & You Can Too
You can cook like Salt Bae — but can you salt like Salt Bae?
How much is that Salt Bae sprinkle worth to you?
A U.K. TikToker says he's figured out how to recreate the man-turned-meme's famously expensive golden tomahawk steak for pennies on the dollar — or pound, in his case.
Influencer Harrison Webb showed his followers how to make the steak this week amid Salt Bae fever over the chef's new Nusr-Et restaurant in London.
The golden tomahawk steak, which is 1,500 pounds (CA$2,500 or US$2,000) is one of the most expensive items on Nusr-Et's very expensive menu, and it comes wrapped in edible gold leaf.
@nusr_et
Gold tomahawk #saltbae #salt #saltlife ￼
But you can buy gold leaf and everything else you need to make it yourself for about 64 pounds, as Webb's video shows.
And honestly, it looks super doable.
You'll need:
- Butter
- Garlic
- Thyme
- A nice cut of ribeye or tomahawk steak
- Gold leaf
"Salt it. Sear it. Baste it. Then finish it off in the oven," Webb says. "Let it rest while you cover it in gold."
Then give it the Salt Bae treatment, chop it up and enjoy.
@harrisonwebb97
How much the Salt Bae GOLD steak REALLY costs to make! 😳💰#saltbae #Nusr_et
"Don't forget your 100k service fee," one user wrote in the comments on the video.
A few critics pointed out that Salt Bae (a.k.a. Nusret Gökçe) uses premium cuts of meat worth a few hundred pounds, and that his gold leaf is 24-carat.
In other words, you could spend a few hundred dollars to make an extra-fine version of the steak yourself, and it'll still be cheaper than buying it at the celebrity chef's restaurant.
Other chefs have also taken a shot at making a Nursr-Et-inspired steak wrapped in gold leaf.
But is it really the Salt Bae steak without that signature sprinkle?