The World's 50 Best Restaurants List Is Out For 2021 & You Can Visit The Top 2 In One City
One of the world's most prestigious restaurant awards were handed out on Tuesday, and a Danish restaurant took the top prize after completely reinventing itself.
Noma was named the top place to eat on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2021, only three years after the eatery moved to a rustic field and greenhouse in Copenhagen.
The restaurant won the top spot on the list in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, but this year marks its first win since the move.
It also managed to edge out local rival Geranium, which ranked number two on the list.
But that just means you have two reasons to go to Copenhagen.
It might be hard to visit every restaurant on the list during a pandemic year, but there are several top-ranked spots in different parts of the world, so you've got options for planning that super romantic date night or that extra special trip.
But enough with the appetizing intro. You want the main course, and here it is — the best 50 restaurants in the world, according to the World's 50 Best:
- Noma, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Geranium, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain
- Central, Lima, Peru
- Disfrutar, Bacelona, Spain
- Frantzén, Stockholm, Sweden
- Maido, Lima, Peru
- Odette, Singapore
- Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico
- The Chairman, Hong Kong, China
- Den, Tokyo, Japan
- Steirereck, Vienna, Austria
- Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
- Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
- Elkano, Getaria, Spain
- A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil
- Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
- Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan
- Diverxo, Madrid, Spain
- Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia
- Cosme, New York, US
- Arpège, Paris, France
- Septime, Paris, France
- White Rabbit, Moscow, Russia
- Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
- Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico
- Benu, San Francisco, US
- Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy
- Twin Gardens, Moscow, Russia
- Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin, Germany
- The Clove Club, London, UK
- Lyle's, London, UK
- Burnt Ends, Singapore
- Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai, China
- Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium
- SingleThread, Healdsburg, US
- Boragó, Santiago, Chile
- Florilège, Tokyo, Japan
- Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand
- Alléno Paris au Pavillion Ledoyen, Paris, France
- Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal
- Atomix, New York, US
- Le Bernardin, New York, US
- Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin, Germany
- Leo, Bogotá, Colombia
- Maaemo, Oslo, Norway
- Atelier Crenn, San Francisco, US
- Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain
- Wolfgat, Paternoster, South Africa
