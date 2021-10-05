Trending Tags

The World's 50 Best Restaurants List Is Out For 2021 & You Can Visit The Top 2 In One City

Bookmark this for your next big trip 👀

@adriaciviletti | Instagram, @nomacph | Instagram

One of the world's most prestigious restaurant awards were handed out on Tuesday, and a Danish restaurant took the top prize after completely reinventing itself.

Noma was named the top place to eat on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2021, only three years after the eatery moved to a rustic field and greenhouse in Copenhagen.

The restaurant won the top spot on the list in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, but this year marks its first win since the move.

It also managed to edge out local rival Geranium, which ranked number two on the list.

But that just means you have two reasons to go to Copenhagen.

It might be hard to visit every restaurant on the list during a pandemic year, but there are several top-ranked spots in different parts of the world, so you've got options for planning that super romantic date night or that extra special trip.

But enough with the appetizing intro. You want the main course, and here it is — the best 50 restaurants in the world, according to the World's 50 Best:

  1. Noma, Copenhagen, Denmark
  2. Geranium, Copenhagen, Denmark
  3. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain
  4. Central, Lima, Peru
  5. Disfrutar, Bacelona, Spain
  6. Frantzén, Stockholm, Sweden
  7. Maido, Lima, Peru
  8. Odette, Singapore
  9. Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico
  10. The Chairman, Hong Kong, China
  11. Den, Tokyo, Japan
  12. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria
  13. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  14. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
  15. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
  16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain
  17. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil
  18. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
  19. Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan
  20. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain
  21. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia
  22. Cosme, New York, US
  23. Arpège, Paris, France
  24. Septime, Paris, France
  25. White Rabbit, Moscow, Russia
  26. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
  27. Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico
  28. Benu, San Francisco, US
  29. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy
  30. Twin Gardens, Moscow, Russia
  31. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin, Germany
  32. The Clove Club, London, UK
  33. Lyle's, London, UK
  34. Burnt Ends, Singapore
  35. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai, China
  36. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium
  37. SingleThread, Healdsburg, US
  38. Boragó, Santiago, Chile
  39. Florilège, Tokyo, Japan
  40. Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand
  41. Alléno Paris au Pavillion Ledoyen, Paris, France
  42. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal
  43. Atomix, New York, US
  44. Le Bernardin, New York, US
  45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin, Germany
  46. Leo, Bogotá, Colombia
  47. Maaemo, Oslo, Norway
  48. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco, US
  49. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain
  50. Wolfgat, Paternoster, South Africa

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

