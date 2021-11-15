Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
memes

Salt Bae Thinks He Sounds 'Like A British' & His Voice Has The Internet Confused

Why does he do that thing with his mouth?

Salt Bae Thinks He Sounds 'Like A British' & His Voice Has The Internet Confused
@nusr_et | Instagram

London might be done with Salt Bae, but Salt Bae isn't done with London.

The celebrity chef and man-turned-meme recently talked about his love for the city in a video on Instagram, and the internet was very confused by his voice — and his lips.

The video shows Nusret Gökçe, aka "Salt Bae," describing London as his "big dream" before bragging about his English.

He speaks every word in the video using only one side of his mouth, and he really leans in to the gimmick while showing off his accent.

It's hard to put his mouth movements into words, but it kind of looks like he's trying to bite his own ear. You really have to watch the clip to understand it.

"My English, almost like a British, you know?" he says in the video. "Cheeeeerrsssssss," he adds, drawing the word out.

Salt Bae posted the video over the weekend, although it was probably shot earlier in the month. The Turkish chef left London a week ago and is reportedly preparing to open another restaurant in Saudi Arabia.

His English video has been watched more than 5 million times, and most of the comments are about his strange way of speaking.

"[Why] talk like that," one top comment said. "So cringeeee."

"I hate the way his lips move," another said.

Several people said it's the first time they've ever heard him speak. "Once he opened his mouth, all that magic has gone," one wrote.

"I think [it's] best if he never talks," another user said.

"Open the other side of your mouth," another critic chimed in on Twitter.

Several comments suggest the cause may be a stroke or brain injury, but Salt Bae seems to be doing it deliberately and with emphasis. You can see him talking out of the other corner of his mouth in various videos from the past.

Salt Bae Thinks He Sounds 'Like A British' & His Voice Has The Internet Confused @nusr_et | Instagram

English is not Salt Bae's first language, so you wouldn't expect his accent to be perfect.

As for the reason behind the mouth thing, your guess is as good as ours.

From Your Site Articles

Salt Bae Just Left His London Restaurant After 6 Weeks & Many Complaints About His Prices

He's off to sprinkle his magic 🧂 someplace else.

@nusr_et | Instagram

Is Salt Bae's restaurant still worth its salt if he's not there?

The celebrity chef seasoned his last $1,500 steak at Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London on Sunday, ending a controversial six-week run at the high-priced restaurant.

Keep Reading Show less

Salt Bae's Restaurant Is Hiring & The Wage Is The Same Price As His Mashed Potatoes

He sells $2K steaks but you'd have to work a long, long time to afford one 😬

@nusr_et | Instagram, nusr_et | TikTok

Salt Bae is looking for a line cook at his London restaurant, where the bill at one table could cost more than you'll make all year.

Critics are sizzling mad over the new job posting at Nusr-Et London, which keeps making headlines thanks to its thousand-dollar steaks and its internet-famous chef, Nusret "Salt Bae" Gökçe.

Keep Reading Show less

A TikToker Made Salt Bae's $2,500 'Gold' Steak For Just $110 & You Can Too

You can cook like Salt Bae — but can you salt like Salt Bae?

@nusr_et | TikTok, @harrisonwebb97 | TikTok

How much is that Salt Bae sprinkle worth to you?

A U.K. TikToker says he's figured out how to recreate the man-turned-meme's famously expensive golden tomahawk steak for pennies on the dollar — or pound, in his case.

Keep Reading Show less

This 'Karen's Diner' Pop-Up Offers Terrible Service & Dares You To Ask For The Manager

They want you to feel the rush of going "full Karen."

@karensdinerau | Instagram

If you have a "Karen" in you just dying to speak to the manager, there is now a place where you can let her out.

A new pop-up restaurant called Karen's Diner promises to deliver great food and horrible service, and they absolutely dare you to complain about it.

Keep Reading Show less