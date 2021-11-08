Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
memes

Salt Bae Just Left His London Restaurant After 6 Weeks & Many Complaints About His Prices

He's off to sprinkle his magic 🧂 someplace else.

Salt Bae Just Left His London Restaurant After 6 Weeks & Many Complaints About His Prices
@nusr_et | Instagram

Is Salt Bae's restaurant still worth its salt if he's not there?

The celebrity chef seasoned his last $1,500 steak at Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London on Sunday, ending a controversial six-week run at the high-priced restaurant.

Nusr-Et will remain open but its namesake, Nusret Gökçe, is reportedly heading to Saudi Arabia to open another restaurant, as he continues to sprinkle his salty franchises around the globe.

The celebrity man-turned-meme announced his departure in an Instagram story over the weekend, leaving his fans and critics with little time to say goodbye.

"Sunday is my last day in Lovely London," he wrote. "I want to see you beautiful people before I go."

He later celebrated the restaurant's launch with a photo of himself and all his staff.

Gökçe opened Nusr-Et London in September and quickly became a target after customers shared their wildly expensive dinner bills on social media. One viral bill topped out at over $60,000 for four people, although most bills have been in the four-figure range.

The bills showed that he was selling gold-leafed steaks for roughly $1,500, although even something as simple as a Coca-Cola would set you back $15.

Michelin-starred chefs grilled the man in interviews and blogs throughout his stay, with one calling him the "Mickey Mouse" of fine dining.

The restaurant also seemed to struggle with hiring staff. No one showed up to a hiring event at Nusr-Et last month, and critics ripped into a recent job posting that paid the same hourly rate as the cost of the mashed potatoes.

Salt Bae kept calm and salted on throughout the controversy, posing for Instagram photos and shooting slow-mo videos on the regular.

He even trolled some of his haters by feeding a squirrel in the park, then giving it a huge bill for the food in an Instagram video.

"He said very expensive," Salt Bae wrote in the caption.

We don't know if he's trained someone else to sprinkle salt off their forearm in his absence... But honestly, how hard could it be?

From Your Site Articles

Salt Bae's Restaurant Is Hiring & The Wage Is The Same Price As His Mashed Potatoes

He sells $2K steaks but you'd have to work a long, long time to afford one 😬

@nusr_et | Instagram, nusr_et | TikTok

Salt Bae is looking for a line cook at his London restaurant, where the bill at one table could cost more than you'll make all year.

Critics are sizzling mad over the new job posting at Nusr-Et London, which keeps making headlines thanks to its thousand-dollar steaks and its internet-famous chef, Nusret "Salt Bae" Gökçe.

Keep Reading Show less

A TikToker Made Salt Bae's $2,500 'Gold' Steak For Just $110 & You Can Too

You can cook like Salt Bae — but can you salt like Salt Bae?

@nusr_et | TikTok, @harrisonwebb97 | TikTok

How much is that Salt Bae sprinkle worth to you?

A U.K. TikToker says he's figured out how to recreate the man-turned-meme's famously expensive golden tomahawk steak for pennies on the dollar — or pound, in his case.

Keep Reading Show less

This 'Karen's Diner' Pop-Up Offers Terrible Service & Dares You To Ask For The Manager

They want you to feel the rush of going "full Karen."

@karensdinerau | Instagram

If you have a "Karen" in you just dying to speak to the manager, there is now a place where you can let her out.

A new pop-up restaurant called Karen's Diner promises to deliver great food and horrible service, and they absolutely dare you to complain about it.

Keep Reading Show less

A Waist-Cinching 'Illusion Dress' Is All Over TikTok & People 'Can't Comprehend'

It'll mess with your mind and it just went on sale for $36.

@xojemian | TikTok

A maxi dress is messing with people's brains on TikTok and we seriously can't stop watching it at work.

The brushstroke-print dress creates an optical illusion when you cinch it around the waist, as user @xojemian demonstrates in a now-viral video.

Keep Reading Show less