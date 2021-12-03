Salt Bae's London Restaurant Manager Defends His $2,400 Steaks & Says They're Worth It
Not many people could defend a piece of meat that costs more than some people's rent, but one of Salt Bae's employees thinks otherwise.
Nusr-Et's London location manager has finally spoken up about the outrageously priced steaks after news went viral earlier this year that some customers were left with a CA$60,000 dent in their wallet after a night out at the restaurant.
Salt Bae restaurant boss claims \u00a31,450 steaks and \u00a310k bottles of wine are completely normal for London— My London (@My London) 1638531178
The steak prices are eye-popping but customers also paid £11 for a Red Bull, equivalent to almost CA$20.
During an exclusive interview, the Knightsbridge restaurant manager, identified as "Mr. Mehmed," said that the restaurant serves the best meat globally and defended the steep prices on the menu.
The restaurant opened to customers in London for the first time in September of this year and has faced severe backlash over its prices and allegedly lousy service.
"People have complained because they have seen bills on social media for people who've paid £10,000 for a bottle of wine," said Mr. Mehmed. "But you can find these prices all around London. The service and the quality we are providing is extremely high. It's more interactive than most restaurants — we cook and prepare the food in front of you."
The menu features items like the tomahawk steak, which can cost up to CA$2,500 when studded with gold leaf.
However, it may not be worth all the hype since Mr. Mehmed admitted that the over-the-top ingredient doesn't actually impact the overall experience of the dish.
"It doesn't improve the taste or change the quality," according to Mr. Mehmed.
Meanwhile, employees at the restaurant would have to work for three weeks to afford one of the gold steaks at the restaurant, according to My London.
Salt Bae himself spent about six weeks in London to launch the restaurant, and he's now moved to Saudi Arabia to open another one in the chain.