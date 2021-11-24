Salt Bae Just Showed His Staff How To Wash Dishes & It Was Ridiculously Extra (VIDEO)
What did we just watch???
Salt Bae just did the dishes at one of his Nusr-Et steakhouses and it was everything we didn't know we needed.
Nusr-Et posted video of its celebrity chef-owner on Monday, which shows him dramatically washing the dishes in front of several seemingly impressed employees.
"In business you must to know every details," he wrote in the grammatically incorrect Instagram caption. "From A to Z, okey?"
The man-turned meme gives 1,000% in his brief demonstration, during which he treats every dish like it's one of his $1,500 gold-leafed steaks.
The one-minute video shows Salt Bae scrubbing a dish, tossing it in the air and then presenting it to his staff kitchen staff, with several dramatic flourishes thrown in.
"Like a diamond," he tells them after showing off a cleaned plate.
He makes it all look easy without applying any so-called elbow grease during the process — though perhaps he has to save those elbows for salting steaks.
Salt Bae's dish video is set to the song Unchain My Heart by Joe Cocker and edited together, so you'd never know if he dropped a plate while showing off.
He says something about "focus" and making dishes "clean all the time," before tossing his apron to his audience at the end.
Nusr-Et also posted another video on TikTok showing Salt Bae playing with a stack of plates elsewhere at the restaurant.
The celebrity chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, recently left his new restaurant in London and headed to Saudi Arabia to open another.
It's unclear if he was at that restaurant in the video or if he was actually encouraging staff to throw plates around for the style points — but we can only imagine how many plates he'd lose if that were the case.
