A Man Was Shot Outside Salt Bae's Beverly Hills Restaurant & Police Say It Wasn't 'Random'
"I just watched someone get shot," said one diner.
Shots were fired outside Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Beverly Hills on Monday night, leaving one person with a gunshot injury, according to local police.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. in front of the celebrity chef's restaurant, police told local station KTLA and others. Wolfgang Puck's Spago restaurant is also right next door to the scene.
"I just watched someone get shot, 10 feet away from me maybe, if that," witness Pedro Pertile told ABC News after the incident. He also shared a video of the scene after it happened.
"Four consecutive shots go off. Everybody's f*cking scrambling, people are screaming, we run to the back of the kitchen."
Officers showed up at the scene within a few minutes and found a man with one gunshot wound, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said in a video update.
"We do not believe this is a random act," Stainbrook added. He mentioned that authorities aren't sure of the motive yet, but there doesn't seem to be any risk to the public.
Several locals told KTLA that they were scared to see such a thing happen in the area.
"I don't like to be in Beverly Hills these days," witness Jara Negrin told the outlet. "I think there's a lot of chaos."
Another man said it was no comfort to hear that this might've been a targeted shooting.
"There's still random bullets that can hit random patrons, so this has to stop," he said.
It's unclear whether the shooting had an actual link to Salt Bae's restaurant. Salt Bae himself wasn't there at the time.
The celebrity chef nicknamed Salt Bae, of his real name Nusret Gökçe, has 22 ultra-expensive restaurants around the world, including seven locations in the United States.