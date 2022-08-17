Salt Bae's London Restaurant Raked In Millions Last Year & The Huge Bills Definitely Helped
£9 Cokes add up faster than bad reviews!
Salty reviews and viral five-figure dinner bills couldn't sink the launch of Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London, which reportedly made several million dollars in the first few months after it opened.
A financial report obtained by the U.K.'s National News shows that Nusr-Et made about £7 million in its first four months of operation in London.
That's the equivalent of US $8.44 million, CA $10.9 million or the price of about 8,235 golden tomahawk steaks off the menu.
The restaurant also reported £2.3 million in overall profit, which the National News dubbed "impressive" amid tough times for London restaurants.
Salt Bae was in London to launch the restaurant in September, and locals gave him a rough ride throughout his six-week stay.
Several receipts from the restaurant went viral, including a £37,000 dinner bill for four people and another that revealed the sky-high prices of basic drinks. That second bill shows the restaurant charging £11 for a Red Bull, £10 for french fries and £9 for a Coke.
Local Michelin-starred chefs blasted Gokce in the press after his restaurant opened, with one calling him the "Mickey Mouse" of fine dining.
Tripadvisor users also grilled Salt Bae for his prices and his salty schtick, and things got so bad that the site actually banned reviews for the restaurant altogether.
But it seems there's no such thing as bad publicity, because people kept showing up — and dropping boatloads of cash — at the restaurant.
Salt Bae has since moved on from his London location, and has been actively expanding his Nusr-Et empire to include 22 super-pricey restaurants at this point.
The Turkish-born chef is certainly making a killing these days, and he's now said to have a net worth of between $50 and $75 million.
Not bad for a guy who had his viral moment way back in 2017!