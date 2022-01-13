Trending Tags

A Woman Got Locked Down With Her Blind Date In China & She Did Not Hold Back On TikTok

She's been stuck at his house for days!

Senior Global Editor
Wang Yi in Guangzhou | Douyin

Getting stuck on a date with someone you just met is either a comedy-filled nightmare or the premise of a Hallmark movie.

A 30-year-old woman is still trying to decide which one she’s dealing with, after she got trapped at her blind date’s house for several days during a COVID lockdown in China.

She has since become a social media star for sharing her brutally honest updates from the guy's house, and we get the sense that he's not going to be The One.

"During quarantine, I feel that apart from him being reticent like a wooden mannequin, everything else about him is pretty good," she told The Paper, one of China's state-run news outlets.

"He cooks, cleans the house and works. Although his cooking isn't very good, he's still willing to spend time in the kitchen," she said, according to a CNN translation. "I think that's great."

In one of her video diaries, Wang explained that at 30 she is “getting old,” so she’s been running through a series of 10 blind dates that her family set up for her.

“The fifth date wanted to show off his cooking skills and invited me over to his house for dinner,” she said, according to CNN’s translation.

The woman, who identifies herself only as Wang, agreed to the date and went over to his house in Zhengzhou on January 6. Then China abruptly locked down the whole region due to COVID, and Wang found herself trapped indoors with a stranger due to China's strict rules around such lockdowns.

Sparks didn't exactly fly during their days-long date, and Wang would often post videos of the man doing chores around his house on Douyin, China's version of Instagram.

Her tongue-in-cheek posts blew up, but she has since deleted most of them because she now feels bad for her date-turned-roommate. It's also unclear if she's still locked down with him or if she's moved on.

"Friends have been calling him and I think this has definitely affected his life, so I have taken them down for now," she said in a video on Tuesday, according to The Guardian.

"I hope the outbreak ends soon and that my single sisters also find a relationship soon."

